news What The Bombshell Cast Is Doing Next

Based mostly on the explosive accounts of a number of former Fox Information workers who uncovered CEO Roger Ailes for rampant sexual harassment (in addition to the poisonous office that surrounded and emboldened him), Bombshell appeared destined to be one in every of December 2019’s greatest releases — significantly because it featured one of many 12 months’s most high-profile appearing ensembles.

An A-list forged that features Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, and Allison Janney, the movie from Emmy-winning director Jay Roach was predicted to be an awards contender from the second it was first introduced. Positive sufficient, it obtained three Oscar nominations, for Greatest Actress (Theron), Greatest Supporting Actress (Robbie), and Greatest Make-Up and Hairstyling, notably for the spectacular transformations that turned Theron and Lithgow into Megyn Kelly and Ailes, respectively.

Whereas the film underperformed financially, Bombshell stays a large streaming hit, significantly for the spectacular expertise concerned. Now that it has been somewhat over a 12 months for the reason that drama premiered in theaters, what’s the high-profile Bombshell forged engaged on? Let’s have a look and discover out!