news What The Christmas Vacation Cast Is Doing Now

William Hickey (Uncle Lewis)

Final, however not least, I felt it necessary to say William Hickey, one other forged member of Nationwide Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (because the grouchy Uncle Lewis) who has since handed away on account of points with emphysema and bronchitis. Nevertheless, he would go away behind a memorable legacy in Hollywood – primarily for his unmistakably distinct (and, truthfully, fairly creepy) voice, which he would lend to yet one more distinctive vacation traditional because the voice of the Evil Scientist from The Nightmare Earlier than Christmas in 1993. The most memorable among the many Oscar nominee’s last roles was as Nathan Lane and Lee Evans’ late father in Gore Verbinski’s Mousehunt from 1997, the 12 months of his dying on the age 69.