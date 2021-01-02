news What The High School Musical Cast Is Up To Now

Who may’ve predicted the star-making success of Disney Channel’s coming-of-age teenage musical romantic comedy, High School Musical? Kenny Ortega’s TV film was as soon as merely a Romeo & Juliet retelling the place two separate excessive schoolers with two completely different personalities fell in love by way of their mutual appreciation and skills for theater. It had a quiet launch amid the channel’s different programming in early 2006. However quickly sufficient, it grew to become essentially the most commercially profitable Disney Channel Authentic Film ever, producing a whopping 7.7 million viewers and a really devoted fanbase.

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than a sequel was made, then one for theaters, and it elevated the careers of all its principal performers, notably Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu. Now, the High School Musical legacy lives on with a spin-off present, High School Musical: The Musical: The Collection, which is streaming on Disney+.

In the event you’re questioning what the High School Musical forged is thus far, we’re right here to assist! Let’s have a look at what the high-profile stars have been doing since their time again in East High.