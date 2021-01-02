news What The High School Musical Cast Is Up To Now

Depart a Remark
Who may’ve predicted the star-making success of Disney Channel’s coming-of-age teenage musical romantic comedy, High School Musical? Kenny Ortega’s TV film was as soon as merely a Romeo & Juliet retelling the place two separate excessive schoolers with two completely different personalities fell in love by way of their mutual appreciation and skills for theater. It had a quiet launch amid the channel’s different programming in early 2006. However quickly sufficient, it grew to become essentially the most commercially profitable Disney Channel Authentic Film ever, producing a whopping 7.7 million viewers and a really devoted fanbase.
It wasn’t lengthy earlier than a sequel was made, then one for theaters, and it elevated the careers of all its principal performers, notably Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu. Now, the High School Musical legacy lives on with a spin-off present, High School Musical: The Musical: The Collection, which is streaming on Disney+.
In the event you’re questioning what the High School Musical forged is thus far, we’re right here to assist! Let’s have a look at what the high-profile stars have been doing since their time again in East High.
Zac Efron (Troy Bolton)
As Troy Bolton, East High School’s fashionable varsity basketball workforce captain who decides to participate within the college musical, Zac Efron discovered his star-making function in High School Musical. Following this efficiency, Efron starred in 17 Once more, Hairspray, The Fortunate One, New 12 months’s Eve, The Paperboy, Neighbors 1 & 2, The Biggest Showman, Baywatch, The Seashore Bum, Charlie St. Cloud, Soiled Grandpa, Mike and Dave Want Wedding ceremony Dates, and The Lorax, amongst a number of different motion pictures.
Final 12 months, Zac Efron stripped away his Disney picture as soon as extra by taking part in serial killer Ted Bundy in Netflix’s Extraordinarily Depraved, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. He additionally front-lined the streaming service’s documentary sequence, Right down to Earth with Zac Efron, and voiced Fred Jones in Scoob! earlier this 12 months. Moreover, Efron filmed one other actuality TV sequence, Killing Zac Efron, for Quibi, although its standing is unknown because the short-lived firm has folded. At present, the actor is in manufacturing on Gold. Efron can be set to star in King of the Jungle, in addition to Disney+’s recently-announced Three Males and a Child remake.
Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez)
Within the function of Gabriella Montez, a switch pupil who kinds an attraction in the direction of Troy Bolton after a fateful New 12 months’s social gathering sing-along, Vanessa Hudgens additionally rose to fame by way of her main half in High School Musical. Previous to this efficiency, Hudgens offered supporting turns in 13 and Thunderbirds. This film’s success led to the actress showing in Sucker Punch, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Beastly, Bandslam, The Princess Swap, Machete Kills, The Knight Earlier than Christmas, Gimme Shelter, Polar, and Spring Breakers. She additionally starred in Grease Stay! and Lease: Stay.
Earlier this 12 months, Vanessa Hudgens appeared in Unhealthy Boys For Life. Most just lately, she performed a trio of roles in Netflix’s The Princess Swap: Switched Once more. Hudgens additionally appeared in ABC’s The Disney Household Singalong. Additionally, the actress made controversial feedback about COVID-19, for which she later apologized. At present, she’s filming a task in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Netflix adaptation of Tick, Tick … Growth! Moreover, Hudgens signed on to Netflix’s upcoming anime spin-off sequence, Military of the Useless: Misplaced Vegas, primarily based on Zack Snyder’s forthcoming zombie film.
Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans)
Taking part in the a part of Sharpay Evans, an lively theater lover who’s at all times vying for the focal point, Ashley Tisdale performed a splashy supporting character in High School Musical. As one of many foremost forged members on Disney Channel’s The Suite Lifetime of Zack & Cody, Tisdale was as soon as essentially the most well-known performers on this TV film. She additionally beforehand did voice work for Kim Potential. Her notable roles after High School Musical embrace Phineas & Ferb, Scary Film 5, Aliens within the Attic, Hellcats, Sons of Anarchy, Clipped, Skylanders Academy, and Merry Pleased No matter. Additionally, along with High School Musical‘s sequels, Tisdale reprised the function as Sharpay within the HSM spin-off film, Sharpay’s Fabulous Journey.
Not too long ago, Ashley Tisdale starred within the CBS sitcom, Carol’s Second Act, which sarcastically solely obtained one season. The actress additionally reprised her function as Candance in Disney+’s Phineas and Ferb the Film: Candance In opposition to the Universe. At present, Tisdale is filming a component within the upcoming drama, Enslaved by Geese. She additionally did voice work for the online game, The Darkish Photos: Home of Ashes. Outdoors of appearing, Tisdale launched her third studio album, Signs, final 12 months. It was her first album in a decade. Moreover, Tisdale is at the moment pregnant together with her first youngster.
Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth)
Within the function of Chad Danforth, Troy’s finest buddy who likes to stay to the established order, Corbin Bleu was a distinguished supporting character in High School Musical. Previous to this efficiency, Bleu was most well-known for his lead function in Catch That Child, in addition to his supporting performances in Soldier, Thriller Males, and Galaxy Quest. After High School Musical, Bleu starred in Disney Channel’s Soar In! and he was seen in To Write Love On Her Arms, Free Type, Nurse 3D, Sugar (2013), The Monkey’s Paw, Flight 29 Down, and Dancing with the Stars Season 17.
Most just lately, Corbin Bleu guest-starred in Supergirl. He was additionally just lately seen in Ovid and the Artwork of Love, Witches within the Woods, and Stroll. Trip. Rodeo. On the stage, Bleu starred in Broadway’s 2019 Kiss Me Kate revival. He is reportedly set to lend his voice to Disney+’s upcoming Vehicles sequence. Moreover, Bleu was set to star in a musical manufacturing of Catch Me If You Can round this time, although that manufacturing was delayed as a consequence of COVID-19.
Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans)
Taking part in the a part of Ryan Evans, Sharpay’s twin brother, Lucas Grabeel gave a standout supporting efficiency in Disney Channel’s High School Musical. Previous to this efficiency, Grabeel was notably seen in Halloweentown High, Return to Halloweentown, Veronica Mars, and Smallville. After the primary movie’s launch, Grabeel could possibly be seen in Alice Upside Down, School Street Journey, The Adventures of Meals Boy, Milk, and 2018’s Little Girls. Moreover, he performed a foremost function in Switched at Delivery and he did voice work for Sheriff Callie’s Wild West, Elena of Avalor, Spirit Using Free, Robotic Hen, DreamWorks Dragons, The Cleveland Present, and Household Man. Along with showing within the HSM sequels, Grabeel reprised his function as Ryan Evans within the spin-off film, Sharpay’s Fabulous Journey.
Not too long ago, Lucas Grabeel voiced the primary character in Netflix’s animated sequence, Pinky Malinky. The program was canceled this 12 months after three seasons. Additionally, final 12 months, the actor appeared as himself in Disney+’s spin-off sequence, High School Musical: The Musical: The Collection, and earlier this 12 months, he made an look in ABC’s Disney Household Singalong.
Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie)
As Taylor McKessie, Gabriella’s finest buddy and Chad’s love curiosity, Monique Coleman had a large supporting function in High School Musical. Coleman’s different notable credit embrace The Suite Lifetime of Zack & Cody, Malcolm within the Center, Boston Public, Gilmore Women, Steering, Bones, The Studying Room, Free the Nipple, The Fourth Door, The Cleveland Present, Veronica Mars, and the third season of Dancing with the Stars. She additionally has her personal on-line discuss present, Gimme Mo’.
Most just lately, Monique Coleman starred in Phobias and the TV film, Steppin’ Again to Love, earlier this 12 months, in addition to the brief movie, GraceLand. She additionally made an look throughout ABC’s The Disney Household Singalong particular. Subsequent, Coleman stars in The F* Occurred and Witness An infection.
Bart Johnson (Jack Bolton)
Within the function of Jack Bolton, Troy’s father and basketball coach who considers theater to be a waste of time, Bart Johnson performed a vital grownup character in High School Musical. Previous to this function, Johnson was seen in My Household, Sundown Seashore, JAG, Hyperion Bay, CSI: Miami, Saved By The Bell: The New Class, and Walker, Texas Ranger. Following High School Musical, the actor made appearances in Daddy Day Camp, The Cell 2, The Consumer Checklist, Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Regular Road, Simon Says, All American, and 2018’s Little Girls. Moreover, Johnson wrote, directed, and starred in 2008’s brief movie, The Run.
Earlier this 12 months, Bart Johnson starred in Held and the TV film, Younger, Stalked, and Pregnant. He additionally guest-starred in episodes of Hawaii 5-0 and The Rookie. Subsequent, Johnson will likely be seen in Initiation. He is additionally rumored to star in American Paradise.
Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus)
As Ms. Darbus, East High School’s stern and, nicely, dramatic drama trainer, Alyson Reed performed a distinguished grownup function in Disney Channel’s High School Musical. A stage performer since childhood, Reed has carried out in a lot of Broadway productions, together with Dancin’, Dance a Little Nearer, A Grand Night time of Singing, Marilyn: An American Fable, and Cabaret, for which she was Tony-nominated. Her display screen credit embrace A Refrain Line, Pores and skin Deep, Fashionable Household, Likelihood, Bones, Mad Males, Numb3rs, Windfall, The Company, Murphy Brown, Norma Jean & Marilyn, Celebration of 5, Gray’s Anatomy, The way to Get Away with Homicide, Grace and Frankie, Silicon Valley, Determined Housewives, NYPD Blue, Frasier, Nip/Tuck, JAG, Homicide She Wrote, Legislation & Order, L.A. Legislation, The X-Recordsdata, Felicity, and George Lopez.
Not too long ago, Alyson Reed starred in Advert Astra, guest-starred in Unbelievable and The Rookie, and lent her voice to Klaus. She was additionally seen in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles earlier this 12 months. This September, Alyson Reed starred in Love is Love is Love, which premiered on the Deauville American Movie Pageant.
Olesya Rulin (Kelsi Nielsen)
Taking part in the a part of Kelsi Nielsen, a shy pianist and composer who’s continuously bossed round by Sharpay, Olesya Rulin performs a mild-mannered character in High School Musical. Previous to taking part in Kelsi, Rulin was seen in Touched by an Angel, Halloweentown High, Everwood, Mobsters and Mormons, and City Legends: Bloody Mary. After HSM‘s success, Rulin performed a recurring half in Greek. She additionally had a foremost function in Powers, and she or he may be seen in Drop Useless Diva, CSI: Miami, The Mentalist, Underemployed, NCIS, The Night time Shift, and heard in Household Man. Moreover, Rulin’s film credit embrace American Pastime, Endlessly Robust, Flying By, Anticipating Mary, Aside, and Household Weekend.
Most just lately, Olesya Rulin was seen in episodes of SEAL Group and NCIS: Los Angeles.
Kaycee Stroh (Martha Cox)
As Martha Cox, a peppy brainiac who’s associates with Gabriella and Taylor, Kaycee Stroh performed a notable supporting character in High School Musical. Outdoors of this noteworthy function, Stroh was seen in The Suite Lifetime of Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana: The Film, The League, Andi Mack, Shapetown, USA, the place she served as an affiliate producer, and Movie star Match Membership. Additionally, the actress made a cameo look in Woman Gaga’s “Phone” music video.
Not too long ago, Kaycee Stroh guest-starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Collection. She was additionally seen on this 12 months’s particular, The Disney Household Singalong.
Do you like the High School Musical motion pictures? Tell us within the remark part!
