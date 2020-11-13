news What The Hustlers Cast Is Doing Now

There is not any denying that Hustlers stole loads of hearts and made a complete lot of money when it premiered in theaters across the globe in September of final yr. Whereas it did not obtain any Oscar love, regardless that it acquired awards consideration from varied different organizations, author/director Lorene Scafaria’s true story-based crime dramedy proved to be an entertaining and fascinating function. And it was aided properly by its assured ensemble, which included robust performances from Constance Wu and notably Jennifer Lopez, in what’s been celebrated as one in all her best display roles.

Now that it has been a bit of over a yr for the reason that acclaimed movie swayed its method into theaters, what is the esteemed solid of Hustlers doing now? Let’s have a look and see!