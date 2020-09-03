news What The New James Bond Trailer Tells Us About Rami Malek's No Time To Die Villain

No matter Know-how Safin Has On His Palms, It’s Severely Unhealthy Information

We nonetheless don’t know what mysterious expertise Safin has stolen, which prompts James Bond’s un-retirement in No Time To Die. However there are nonetheless a whole lot of clues as to what this weapon is and what it will probably do. As we’ve seen in each the earlier trailer and this new batch of footage, some type of materials is being harvested in Safin’s lair and lab; one thing that yields a bunch of crimson vials that, due to Nomi’s response, signaling that “he’s going to kill tens of millions” ought to it ever get out. Once more, the scene with folks showing to drop useless in a membership of some type hints in direction of this being some type of organic agent that is dispersed by means of aerosols.