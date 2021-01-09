General News

What's Happened To Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis Between Thor: The Dark World And WandaVision

January 9, 2021
Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) looks on in 'Thor: The Dark World'

One of many issues MCU followers are trying ahead to probably the most with WandaVision is how large the ensemble is. The new Disney+ miniseries guarantees to present us glimpses of fairly a number of fan-favorite characters. That features Thor’s Darcy Lewis, performed by Kat Jennings. Whereas there’s been a little bit of thriller surrounding precisely how she’ll match into the present, we’re now studying what she’s been as much as since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, her final MCU look.

Not one of the human characters from the primary two Thor films appeared in Thor: Ragnarok. So it’s been fairly some time since we’ve seen Darcy Lewis, Jane Foster’s eccentric-yet-brilliant and hilarious intern. Whereas we’ve identified for some time that Kat Dennings can be reprising the function in WandaVision, she was a no-show within the first trailer for the collection, which solely added to the thriller surrounding her half.

Now, we’re getting a bit extra readability surrounding how she’ll match into the brand new Disney+ present. In a manufacturing transient for WandaVision, Director Matt Shakman primed MCU followers for what to anticipate after we lastly see Darcy Lewis once more — and it seems like she’s made some large skilled strides:

She’s gone on to grow to be Dr. Darcy Lewis now. So, she’s an actual professional in her discipline.

Matt Shakman additionally stated that Darcy will likely be teaming up with Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), of Ant-Man and the Wasp fame, to unravel an as-yet unspecified thriller in WandaVision. In order that sounds promising — each characters have been well-liked with followers as a result of distinctive power they delivered to the display. Collectively, the pair has some actual potential to make issues attention-grabbing, particularly since they’re teaming up on what seems like an thrilling journey.

In Thor: The Dark World, Darcy Lewis was there principally to assist astrophysicist Jane Foster (and act as comedic aid). So it is going to be attention-grabbing to see what occurs if she takes on a extra outlined function in WandaVision. Darcy was at all times good however, now that she’s gained extra expertise, she could possibly be a power to be reckoned with. Plus, it goes with out saying that she and Jimmy Woo collectively will in all probability make for some fairly humorous moments. It stays to be seen whether or not we’ll get to see Darcy in different MCU tales sooner or later — as of proper now, it doesn’t appear like she’ll make an look in Thor: Love and Thunder.

There’s loads we nonetheless don’t find out about how WandaVision will work and match into the general framework of the MCU. Fortunately, we gained’t have to attend for much longer to seek out out. The first two episodes of WandaVision will likely be accessible on Disney+ starting January 15. It’s also possible to revist Darcy’s adventures within the Thor films on the streamer as effectively.

Are you excited to see Darcy once more? Tell us within the feedback!

