news What’s Happened To Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis Between Thor: The Dark World And WandaVision

In Thor: The Dark World, Darcy Lewis was there principally to assist astrophysicist Jane Foster (and act as comedic aid). So it is going to be attention-grabbing to see what occurs if she takes on a extra outlined function in WandaVision. Darcy was at all times good however, now that she’s gained extra expertise, she could possibly be a power to be reckoned with. Plus, it goes with out saying that she and Jimmy Woo collectively will in all probability make for some fairly humorous moments. It stays to be seen whether or not we’ll get to see Darcy in different MCU tales sooner or later — as of proper now, it doesn’t appear like she’ll make an look in Thor: Love and Thunder.