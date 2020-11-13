news Where You've Seen The Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Cast Before

Depart a Remark
We’re about midway by November, so what which means. It is time to get the vacation festivities rolling. Christmas music is taking part in on the radio, seasonal decorations are being hung with care, and we’ll get a gentle stream of holiday-themed films and exhibits within the days and weeks forward. For Netflix, that features the debut of this newest streaming unique, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, which is a brand-new Christmas fantasy musical starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Anika Noni Rose, and Ricky Martin, to call only some stars concerned.
If you end up questioning the place you have seen these acquainted faces or contemporary newcomers, we’re right here to assist. This is the place you have seen Netflix’s Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey‘s forged earlier than.
Madalen Mills (Journey Jangle)
As our younger protagonist, Journey Jangle, the granddaughter of Jeronicus who has spent little time together with her very elusive inventor grandfather, Madalen Mills performs the lead position in Netflix’s new Christmas musical. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is not merely Madalen Mills’ first starring position however it’s additionally her skilled performing debut. It is the primary performing credit score, and he or she was solely seen in actuality TV sequence Actuality Cupcakes previous to this efficiency. Thus, it is more-likely-than-not that Jingle Jangle may be the very first thing you see this baby actress in — although she has already filmed her second position, The Tiger Rising, a household movie which additionally co-stars Katharine McPhee, Dennis Quaid, and Queen Latifah.
Forest Whitaker (Jeronicus Jangle)
Enjoying the a part of Jeronicus Jangle, a genius-but-troubled toymaker who’s now not the inventor he as soon as was, Forest Whitaker performs the lead grownup position in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
An Oscar-winning actor for portraying Idi Amin in The Final King of Scotland, Forest Whitaker can also be the star of Ghost Canine: The Manner of the Samurai, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Hen, Vantage Level, and Black Nativity, and he has outstanding supporting roles in The Crying Sport, Arrival, Bloodsport, Good Morning, Vietnam, The Colour of Cash, Road Kings, The place the Wild Issues Are, Taken 3, Southpaw, The Final Stand, Cellphone Sales space, Panic Room, Battlefield Earth, Black Panther, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Nice Debaters, Platoon, Out of the Furnance, and Quick Occasions at Ridgemont Excessive.
Moreover, on tv, Forest Whitaker might be seen in episodes of Empire, The Protect, and ER, and he seems in Godfather of Harlem, Felony Minds: Suspect Habits, and the mini-series, Roots. He not too long ago starred in Burden and Discovering Steve McQueen and subsequent, he’ll be seen in Respect and Metropolis of Lies.
Exterior of all of his varied performing credit, Forest Whitaker can also be a longtime director. He helmed Ready to Exhale, Hope Floats, and First Daughter. He additionally directed music movies for Jagged Edge, Cheryl Pepsii Riley, and Whitney Houston, the latter of whom starred in his first movie.
Keegan-Michael Key (Gustafson)
Within the villainous position of Gustafson, a former apprentice of Jeronicus who ventures down a darkish path, Keegan-Michael Secret’s the central antagonist in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Finest generally known as one-half of the sketch comedy duo, Key & Peele, alongside Jordan Peele, the comic frontlined the Emmy-winning Comedy Central sequence of the identical identify and later co-starred in Keanu, which he additionally produced. The comedic pairing was additionally seen collectively within the first season of FX’s Fargo. Moreover, Key was additionally a forged member on MADtv for six seasons.
His different tv credit embrace starring roles in USA’s Enjoying Home and Netflix’s Associates From School. He was additionally the host of The Planet’s Funniest Animals from 2005 by 2008, and he at the moment hosts Nationwide Geographic’s Mind Video games and CBS’s Sport On!, each as of this 12 months. Moreover, Key performed a recurring position in Parks and Recreation and makes frequent appearances on The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? revival. Just lately, Key narrates Netflix’s sequence adaptation of Inexperienced Eggs and Ham and lends his voice to SuperMansion.
Keegan-Michael Key had starring roles in movies like Do not Suppose Twice and Instructor of the 12 months. His different film credit embrace Mr. 3000, The Predator, Tomorrowland, Wanderlust, Dolemite Is My Identify, Enjoying with Hearth, Horrible Bosses 2, Pitch Excellent 2, Trip, Why Him?, Win It All, Let’s Be Cops, Due Date, Simply Go With It, Function Fashions, and Hell Child.
Keegan-Michael Key did voice work for The Indignant Birds Film, The LEGO Film, The Lion King (2019), The Star, the Resort Transylvania sequels, Storks, and Toy Story 4 — the latter two reuniting the actor with Jordan Peele. Most not too long ago, Key starred in Netflix’s All of the Brilliant Locations. He’ll subsequent be seen in The Promenade later this 12 months and heard in Wendell and Wild alongside Peele in 2021. Moreover, he is connected to an upcoming, still-untitled AppleTV+ musical-comedy sequence. with SNL‘s Cecily Sturdy. Additionally, Key made his Broadway debut in 2017 with Steve Martin’s Meteor Bathe.
Hugh Bonneville (Mr. Delacroix)
Enjoying the a part of Mr. Delacroix, a banker who’ll shut down Jeronicus’ enterprise if he cannot give you a revenue fast, Hugh Bonneville performs a outstanding supporting position in Netflix’s Jingle Jangle. The English movie and tv actor is most recognizable for his Emmy-nominated efficiency as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, in Downton Abbey, a job he reprised within the movie continuation of the identical identify final 12 months. Moreover, Bonneville is well-known for enjoying Mr. Henry Brown within the Paddington films. His different notable tv credit embrace Married for Life, The Cazalets, Courting Alex, The Robinsons, Bonekickers, Nation Home Rescue, Freezing, Twenty Twelve, and W1A. Bonneville can also be the narrator for The Cruise and Sofia the First.
Hugh Bonneville’s different movie credit embrace Iris, Tomorrow By no means Dies, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Notting Hill, Muppets Most Needed, Breathe, The Monuments Males, Bucke & Hare, and Mansfield Park. Subsequent, the actor will play writer Roald Dahl in An Unquiet Life. He’ll additionally narrate the upcoming Silent Night time – A Track for the World, which comes out subsequent month.
Anika Noni Rose (Jessica Jangle)
Within the position of Jessica Jangle, the mom of Journey and the daughter of Jeronicus, Anika Noni Rose gives a dramatic maternal efficiency on this seasonal musical. As an achieved actress with demonstrated abilities on the stage and display, Rose has confirmed herself in quite a lot of tasks over the course of a celebrated profession. Significantly on the stage, Rose turned a Tony-winning actress by her efficiency as Emmie Thibodeaux in Caroline, Or Change in 2004. She was later nominated once more for enjoying Beneatha Youthful in Broadway’s 2014 revival of A Raisin within the Solar.
Moreover, within the movie world, Rose voiced Princess Tiana in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, and he or she reprised this animated position in 2018’s Ralph Breaks the Web. The actress additionally performed Lorrell Robinson in Dreamgirls. Her different film credit embrace Assassination Nation, All the things, All the things, For Coloured Ladies, Surviving Christmas, From Justin to Kelly, Imperial Goals, Half of a Yellow Solar, and, most not too long ago, Physique Cam.
In the meantime, on tv, Anika Noni Rose performed primary characters in HBO’s The No. 1 Women’ Detective Company and Starz’s The Quad. She additionally had recurring roles in The Good Spouse, Personal Follow, Energy, and Bates Motel. Moreover, Rose lends her voice to the animated sequence, Magical Lady Friendship Squad: Origins. And the actress appeared in episodes of Hulu’s Little Fires In every single place and Amazon Prime’s Them: Covenant earlier this 12 months. Subsequent, Rose is ready to star in Maid and voice a job in Pantheon. She additionally launched an online sequence known as Bedtime Tales for the Littles earlier this 12 months.
Phylicia Rashad (Mrs. Jangle)
As Mrs. Jangle, an aged parental determine who reads this festive story to the youngsters on Christmas Eve, Phylicia Rashad serves as a watchful narrator determine all through the course of Jingle Jangle. Most notably, Phylicia Rashad is a Tony-winning actress for her lead efficiency as Lena Youthful in Broadway’s 2004 revival of A Raisin within the Solar, and he or she turned the primary Black actress to obtain this honorary distinction. Later, she reprised this position for the play’s 2008 tv adaptation and he or she gained the NAACP Picture Award for her efficiency. Her different stage credit embrace Broadway productions of Into the Woods, Jelly’s Final Jam, Gem within the Ocean, August: Orange County, and Cat on a Scorching Tin Roof.
Moreover, Phylicia Rashad is thought for her two-time Emmy-nominated position as Clair Huxtable in The Cosby Present. Rashad additionally performed Ruth Lucas in Cosby. And she or he performed recurring roles in Empire, Jean-Claude Van Johnson, That is Us, 13 Causes Why, Do No Hurt, and One Life to Reside. The actress at the moment performs a job in OWN’s David Makes Man.
On the silver display, Phylicia Rashad can also be recognized for her movie roles within the Creed films, Good Deeds, For Coloured Ladies, Simply Wright, and Frankie and Alice. Earlier this 12 months, the movie and TV actress starred in Netflix’s A Fall From Grace and Amazon Prime’s Black Field, the latter of which was a part of their Welcome to the Blumhouse streaming sequence. Subsequent, she lends her voice to Pixar’s upcoming Soul. Rashad is anticipated to return for Creed III.
Ricky Martin (Don Juan Diego)
Within the position of Don Juan Diego, a sentient toy as soon as created by Jeronicus who turns into a egocentric egomaniac and works alongside Gustafson, Ricky Martin performs a splashy animated supporting position in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. The chart-topping Puerto Rican musician has been known as the “King of Latin Pop,” as he is fairly simply one of many best-selling Latin music artists of all-time. His most well-known single is “Livin’ La Vida Loca” although he additionally gained discover earlier than this high-standing success by his efficiency of “The Cup of Life” on the forty first Annual Grammy Awards in 1999. He has offered over 70 million data worldwide.
Whereas he is definitely well-known for his musical accomplishments, Ricky Martin has branched out into varied performing roles. Most notably, he performed Antonio D’Amico in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which earned him an Emmy nomination. Martin additionally starred within the cleaning soap opera, Por Siempre Amigos, the telenovela, Alcanzar una Estrella II, and appeared in a number of episodes of Normal Hospital. He additionally guest-starred in Getting By and Glee.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is now streaming on Netflix.
