news Where You've Seen The Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey Cast Before

Forest Whitaker (Jeronicus Jangle)

Enjoying the a part of Jeronicus Jangle, a genius-but-troubled toymaker who’s now not the inventor he as soon as was, Forest Whitaker performs the lead grownup position in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

An Oscar-winning actor for portraying Idi Amin in The Final King of Scotland, Forest Whitaker can also be the star of Ghost Canine: The Manner of the Samurai, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Hen, Vantage Level, and Black Nativity, and he has outstanding supporting roles in The Crying Sport, Arrival, Bloodsport, Good Morning, Vietnam, The Colour of Cash, Road Kings, The place the Wild Issues Are, Taken 3, Southpaw, The Final Stand, Cellphone Sales space, Panic Room, Battlefield Earth, Black Panther, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Nice Debaters, Platoon, Out of the Furnance, and Quick Occasions at Ridgemont Excessive.

Moreover, on tv, Forest Whitaker might be seen in episodes of Empire, The Protect, and ER, and he seems in Godfather of Harlem, Felony Minds: Suspect Habits, and the mini-series, Roots. He not too long ago starred in Burden and Discovering Steve McQueen and subsequent, he’ll be seen in Respect and Metropolis of Lies.