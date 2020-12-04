news Where You've Seen These John Wick Characters Before

Go away a Remark
If there’s one factor everybody at CinemaBlend loves speaking about, it’s the John Wick films, particularly all of the loopy random details in regards to the Keanu Reeves franchise that has offered thrills, chills, and dozens of kills because the character was launched in 2014. And whereas we have coated the physique depend of the primary John Wick, who would win in a combat between two of Reeves’ most notable, and deadly, characters, and the whole lot else below the solar, one factor we have not talked about is the insane variety of random martial artists, stuntmen, skilled wrestlers (howdy, Kevin Nash), and even an NBA star, who’ve proven as much as both assist or kicked their asses kicked by John Wick.
So, as we look forward to the subsequent two installments within the John Wick franchise, let’s check out all these random faces from the primary three movies and the place you’ve got seen them earlier than. Who is aware of, you would possibly even see a spokesperson for a sure insurance coverage firm. And no, it isn’t Dean Winters.
Francis (Kevin Nash) – John Wick
Kevin Nash, arguably one of many greatest and most consequential skilled wrestlers within the ’90s with runs in WWE (then WWF) and WCW, reveals up for a scorching minute in John Wick as Francis, a bouncer on the Purple Circle evening membership who speaks in code to inform the titular murderer simply what number of armed guards he can count on on the opposite facet of the door. Nash, who glided by nicknames like “Huge Daddy Cool” and “Huge Horny” throughout his 30-year wrestling profession, has transitioned to performing previously 10 years, with appearances within the Magic Mike and its sequel Magic Mike XXL.
Ernest (Boban Marjanovic) – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
By the point John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum got here round, audiences had seen the whole lot Keanu Reeves’ hitman needed to provide, after which got here the combat with the towering henchman “Ernest” on the New York Public Library who finds himself on the receiving finish of a ebook assault that left him with greater than some paper-cuts. Boban Marjanovic, the Serbian heart for the Dallas Mavericks, has one other movie look (We Will Be the World Champions) below his belt, however he’ll all the time be remembered for his love of quoting the Divine Comedy and getting his head bashed in by John Wick.
Sumo Murderer (Yamamotoyama Ryuta) – John Wick: Chapter 2
In John Wick: Chapter 2, everybody’s favourite murderer with an affinity for canines is the one being hunted (by everybody in New York Metropolis), together with “Sumo Murderer,” a large contract killer that’s solely taken down after Mr. Wick unloads {a magazine} on the outsized character. And for those who thought that the murderer seems like a sumo wrestler it is as a result of he’s portrayed by retired Japanese sumo star Yamamotoyama Ryuta. Since stepping down from competitors in 2011, Ryuta has appeared on The Bachelorette and the Ed Sheeran video “Form of You,” along with his John Wick function.
Shinobi #1 And Shinobi #2 (Cecep Arif Rahman, Yayan Ruhian) – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Identical to how CinemaBlend beforehand put Shinobi #1 and Shinobi #2 collectively within the rating of John Wick’s best opponents, there isn’t any approach we may have one with out the opposite right here. The superb knife combat scene involving the Shinobi and John Wick close to the tip of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum stays top-of-the-line of the franchise, even when they had been allowed to stroll away with their lives earlier than Wick takes on Zero (Mark Dacascos). Previous to exhibiting up in third John Wick film, Cecep Arif Rahman and Yayan Ruhian had been each featured in The Raid 2, with Ruhian additionally showing in The Raid and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Drive Awakens.
Huang (Roger Yuan) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
We could not make a listing of random characters from the John Wick franchise with out speaking in regards to the insanely epic and creative weapon museum battle between the neighborhood pleasant hitman and a trio of Triad assassins. Huang, the Triad who takes an axe to the facet of his head after surviving all these knife wounds, is performed by Roger Yuan, an American actor, martial arts combat coach, and stunt coordinator (he skilled Keanu Reeves for 47 Ronin) who has both skilled or appeared in 30 films over his profession. With the whole lot from Shanghai Midday to Skyfall below his belt, chances are high you’ve got seen Yuan a number of occasions through the years.
Roma (Roman Mitichyan) – John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
When John Wick arrives to fulfill with the Director (Anjelica Huston), the pinnacle of the Ruska Roma in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, he’s requested to take away his belt and different private belongings earlier than he might enter. And whereas everybody might be distracted by the man with all these face tattoos, Roman Mitichyan’s character, Roma, is the one doing all of the speaking. Mitichyan not solely acted within the third installment of the franchise (he additionally beforehand appeared as a Purple Circle safety guard in John Wick), he additionally did some stunt work. Previous to performing (Argo, Livid 7, Vice), Mitichyan had a 13-year skilled MMA profession and even appeared on the truth sequence The Final Fighter.
Russian Murderer (Oleg Prudius) – John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 2 just about picks up the place issues left off for the not too long ago un-retired murderer when he goes to retrieve his stolen Mustang from a chop store. Before he can accomplish that, nonetheless, John Wick should take down a small military of Russian gangsters, together with “Russian Murderer,” the larger-than-life beast of a person in coveralls. And for those who thought that his bodyslam on Wick appeared like one thing out of WWE, that is as a result of the actor, Oleg Prudius, wrestled for the corporate from 2006 to 2012 below the identify Vladimir Kozlov, making him the third (however in all probability not final) wrestler to seem within the franchise.
Bowery King Bodyguard (McManus Woodend) – John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
The introduction of Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King in John Wick: Chapter 2 does an incredible job of increasing the universe, so to talk, and likewise offers us one other random actor you might need forgotten or did not know was within the franchise. McManus Woodend is uncredited, however seems because the Bowery King’s bodyguard when John Wick first arrives at his secret compound after which once more when the Adjudicator reveals up in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. However Woodend is not some random particular person off the road. In actual fact, he is the particular person on this checklist who has in all probability been seen essentially the most through the years contemplating he was the GEICO Caveman for quite a lot of years.
Jimmy (Thomas Sadoski) – John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2
The primary two John Wick films characteristic a recurring character that gives some nice comedian reduction following among the most intense moments of the franchise. After Wick takes down the Russian thugs in his home in John Wick, he’s greeted by Jimmy, a New York Metropolis police officer and buddy asking if the murderer in “working once more.” He reveals up once more in John Wick: Chapter 2 to ask if Wick had a “fuel leak” after his home is blown up. The actor behind the function, Thomas Sadoski, has been in the whole lot from Loser to Wild in addition to the HBO drama The Newsroom.
Helen (Bridget Moynahan) – John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2
After which there’s John Wick’s late spouse, Helen, whose demise and parting reward (Daisy) units the entire John Wick franchise into movement. She is not precisely a random character, to be honest, however we solely see glimpses of her all through the primary two films (flashbacks and the recorded video on Wick’s cellphone). Nonetheless the movie’s producers introduced in a heavyweight to fill the function, none apart from Bridget Moynahan. One of many foremost stars of Blue Bloods, Moynahan has additionally had huge roles in reveals like Intercourse and the Metropolis and films together with Coyote Ugly, I, Robotic, and Battle: Los Angeles.
These are just some of the random actors, wrestlers, martial artists, and stunt actors to seem within the John Wick franchise. With the fourth and fifth chapters solely a few years away, who is aware of who will make a one-off look sooner or later.
