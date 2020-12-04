news Where You've Seen These John Wick Characters Before

Helen (Bridget Moynahan) – John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2

After which there’s John Wick’s late spouse, Helen, whose demise and parting reward (Daisy) units the entire John Wick franchise into movement. She is not precisely a random character, to be honest, however we solely see glimpses of her all through the primary two films (flashbacks and the recorded video on Wick’s cellphone). Nonetheless the movie’s producers introduced in a heavyweight to fill the function, none apart from Bridget Moynahan. One of many foremost stars of Blue Bloods, Moynahan has additionally had huge roles in reveals like Intercourse and the Metropolis and films together with Coyote Ugly, I, Robotic, and Battle: Los Angeles.

These are just some of the random actors, wrestlers, martial artists, and stunt actors to seem within the John Wick franchise. With the fourth and fifth chapters solely a few years away, who is aware of who will make a one-off look sooner or later.