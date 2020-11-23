news Who Should Play The New Fantastic Four In The Marvel Cinematic Universe, According To CinemaBlend

The Runner-Ups

With John Krasinski getting a runner-up end, it’s in all probability no massive shock that Emily Blunt did as nicely – as their real-life marriage is what would give the Reed Richards/Sue Storm relationship an additional hook. We’re nonetheless marveling at Phillipa Soo’s efficiency in Hamilton, therefore our pondering of her for this Marvel function, and Anna Torv was a notable candidate given her Fringe-built fanbase and her glorious work on Mindhunter. We even have little doubt that Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked* would make a fantastic Invisible Lady, however she didn’t fairly get the votes.

*In the workers polling, it was ignored that Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked can have a task on the upcoming Loki Disney+ sequence.