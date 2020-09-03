news Why Bill And Ted Face The Music Was A Sequel Worth Waiting Almost 30 Years For

It’s laborious for even me to correctly clarify what the Bill and Ted franchise means to me, I am unsure I even perceive it, however I’m definitely going to strive. Whereas many individuals studying this possible found the primary two films on DVD, and even VHS, I noticed each of them within the theater. I used to be very a lot wanting ahead to seeing the brand new film that approach as nicely, even going as far as to try to observe down the good friend I noticed the primary two films with, who I haven’t seen or spoken to in a few a long time. That was not meant to be, however Bill and Ted Face the Music is right here. It’s the primary film that I’ve really been prepared to spend PVOD cash on as a result of I wished to see it a lot, and it was completely price ready almost three a long time to see it finish.