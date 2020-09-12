news Why Bill And Ted Was Such A Different Experience Than Most Motion pictures, According To Keanu Reeves

On this case, “straight” most likely means they only performed Bill and Ted as they have been written with out including something of their very own, which different actors definitely might have completed to try to stand out. Whether or not it was that efficiency or the truth that Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter had a pure chemistry, which may be assumed by the truth that they turned pals, the 2 of them have been chosen to play the leads, and the remaining is historical past.