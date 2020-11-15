news Why Fantastic Beasts 3 May Have Cut Ties With Johnny Depp Years After Initial Amber Heard Allegations

Depart a Remark
It’s been every week stuffed with Johnny Depp brouhaha. First, information got here down the pipeline that the Fantastic Beasts 3 actor had misplaced his libel courtroom case with The Solar. Then Depp himself broke the information that Warner Bros. had requested him to step down from the franchise. The actor’s historical past together with his ex Amber Heard has been enjoying out publicly for years, so why now?
The historical past of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former marriage has featured numerous twists, turns and allegations. One notable level got here when Amber Heard wrote about an abusive relationship in an Op Ed that ran within the Washington Publish. It didn’t immediately declare her abuser was Depp, however he’s sued in Virginia about that piece, a case which has include some main lawyer forwards and backwards.
Then, a separate libel case during which The Solar alleged Johnny Depp was a “spouse beater” performed out extraordinarily publicly. Johnny Depp had filed the go well with initially within the pursuit of clearing his identify. As an alternative, the courtroom case featured back-and-forth tales from each Depp and Heard. In a single notorious instance, Depp claimed Amber Heard pooped of their mattress. Heard claimed it was the canines. A few of these tales have been round for years, but it was solely after the decision got here down in favor of The Solar that Johnny Depp was requested to step down from enjoying Grindelwald.
As a part of a report primarily based round Johnny Depp’s exit from Fantastic Beasts 3, Selection mentions one issue that will have tremendously affected the current change within the franchise. In case you’ve been paying consideration, you might already know that behemoth firm AT&T merged with Time Warner (which owns Warner Bros.) final yr. A supply advised the outlet that one of many main adjustments that got here with the merger was a no-tolerance coverage with reference to controversy.
The concept being, with a brand new workforce in place, led by new CEO Jason Kilar and studio chief Ann Sarnoff, the tolerance for controversial stars like Johnny Depp that may be a trademark of Hollywood productions could have worn off. This can be a marked change. Three years in the past, J.Okay. Rowling mentioned she supported and felt snug with Depp staying within the franchise. This time round, she reportedly signed off on the choice to let the actor go.
Fantastic Beasts 3 was already nicely into the throes of transferring ahead. Actually, Johnny Depp had already filmed one scene as Grindelwald when he stepped down. This meant Warner Bros. has needed to transfer shortly to discover a substitute and so they could have landed one in Mads Mikkelson, regardless of followers seemingly hoping for Colin Farrell to come back again. (He’s presently filming The Batman.) The whole lot’s as bizarre within the magical world because it appears to be within the muggle world proper now, however we’ll hold you up to date as Fantastic Beasts 3 continues to maneuver ahead.
