news Why Filming Spider-Man 3 Is A ‘Full-Circle’ Moment For Tom Holland

We began taking pictures Spider-Man 3 a couple of months in the past, which has been loopy and actually bizarre as a result of we’re taking pictures it again in Atlanta. That’s the place I did my audition for Spider-Man, and we’re really taking pictures within the stage the place I did my audition, and it’s like a extremely bizarre full-circle story of strolling by way of the identical door I walked by way of as an 18-year-old child, like, nervous, like, ‘Oh my god, I hope I get this job!’ After which strolling by way of the door at 24, making the third film loving life, assured, having fun with the whole lot that’s occurring for me. So, it’s been superb, dude, it’s been superior.