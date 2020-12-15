news Why George Lucas’ Star Wars Success Makes Francis Ford Coppola Feel ‘Unhappiness’

It is really the final word model of the filmmaker’s conundrum in Hollywood. Whereas it is the intuition of any artist is to flex their creativity, discovering actual success within the film trade signifies that lots of people need you to begin doing the identical factor again and again. Clearly George Lucas wasn’t compelled into the priorities he demonstrated, and clearly it led to him gaining large wealth and a substantial amount of affect, so it is exhausting to argue towards his decisions working throughout the system and increasing on his most profitable concept (plus he spent a lot of the Nineteen Eighties working as a producer and supporting the visions of filmmakers like Jim Henson, Ron Howard, Paul Schrader, and Akira Kurosawa).