news Why Godzilla Vs Kong And Dune's Creator Could Take Legal Action Against Warner Bros. And HBO Max

Peter Bart and Mike Fleming imagine that Legendary seemingly has some authorized legs to face on. The argument doubtlessly swirls round the concept that after having put up almost 75% of the manufacturing finances on Dune, and the same proportion of funding on Godzilla Vs. Kong, Legendary might really feel that that the long-term viability of those two franchises as theatrical attracts could possibly be “tarnished” if they begin their life on a streaming service. In Legendary’s eyes, each the Godzilla and King Kong franchises might and ought to be packing audiences into film theaters for years to come back, whereas Dune — if completed correctly — might bolster a six-film franchise.