news Why It's Probably Time To Give Up On Star Trek 4

Zachary Quinto additionally expressed a willingness to return, and that he and the solid are nonetheless shut and focus on generally returning to it. He then added there is a “saturated market,” although it is robust to grasp what he is referring to. There was numerous new Star Trek on tv as of late, however that does not imply curiosity is down for a film. Additionally, that is the primary 12 months we have had in a while with no Star Wars film, so would not now be the correct time to fill that blockbuster sci-fi void? It simply looks like these feedback are a straightforward means of letting followers down, which makes me really feel like it could be time to maneuver on from Star Trek 4 ever occurring.