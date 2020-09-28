news Why Jennifer Lawrence And Co. Should Make Another Hunger Games Sequel, But Not Until After The Prequel

We have been type of speaking about like … the Hunger Games and Peeta and Katniss are older they usually have a child after which the film ends, however then what if we decide up the story and it’s like 10 years later and there’s a brand new rebel that has to occur or one thing like that ended up. I’d wish to hope and suppose that they’re residing fortunately and that the world is equal and beautiful. But historical past is doomed to repeat itself. So I really feel like there may be some extra unrest that might come alongside.