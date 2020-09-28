news Why Jennifer Lawrence And Co. Should Make Another Hunger Games Sequel, But Not Until After The Prequel

Depart a Remark
Whereas The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Half 2 delivered an emotional and epic finale to a very robust YA film collection, I’m not satisfied Katniss and Peeta’s story ought to conclude on that lovely meadow the place they serenely frolic together with their two children. Just like the characters, I used to be initially at peace leaving the e book closed there for 5 years – till Suzanne Collins determined to uproot my love for the collection as soon as once more together with her current prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. With that launch, and some current feedback on the topic from Josh Hutcherson, my angle has modified.
We’ll begin off speaking in regards to the Josh Hutcherson of all of it, for the reason that Peeta actor has been speaking rather a lot about Hunger Games in promotion of the movies making their manner totally free on Tubi final month and has offered some attention-grabbing feedback.
Josh Hutcherson’s Concept For The place The Hunger Games Goes Subsequent
Josh Hutcherson sounds actually enthusiastic about going again to work because the baker’s boy ought to he be given the possibility. In a current interview, the actor was requested about the potential for returning to his most well-known position, and he stated he’d be in with “no query” offered among the identical individuals have been concerned. Moreover, he additionally revealed an intriguing concept that he and among the solid “spitballed” again on set about the way forward for the franchise. In his phrases:
We have been type of speaking about like … the Hunger Games and Peeta and Katniss are older they usually have a child after which the film ends, however then what if we decide up the story and it’s like 10 years later and there’s a brand new rebel that has to occur or one thing like that ended up. I’d wish to hope and suppose that they’re residing fortunately and that the world is equal and beautiful. But historical past is doomed to repeat itself. So I really feel like there may be some extra unrest that might come alongside.
I gotta let you know, I’ve been desirous about what he says right here and he’s proper. There’s completely no manner Katniss and Peeta keep on that peaceable meadow for the remainder of their lives.
How The Finish Of Hunger Games Units Up A Sequel
The remaining scene of the ultimate Hunter Games movie, with Katniss and Peeta elevating their younger youngsters within the countryside, is a lovely and bittersweet one, however not with out unfastened ends that also have to be tied. We see this in Katniss’ final line, as she says to her youngest baby earlier than the ultimate credit roll,
Did you might have a nightmare? I’ve nightmares too. Sometime I’ll clarify it to you. Why they got here, why they received’t ever go away, however I’ll let you know why I survive it. I make an inventory in my head of all the great issues I’ve seen somebody do, each little factor I can bear in mind. It’s like a sport. I do it again and again, it will get a little bit tedious in spite of everything these years, however there are a lot worse video games to play.
Katniss leaves the Hunger Games blissful and with a darn good emotional speech, however she’s nonetheless very a lot damaged and haunted by her teen years as a pawn within the video games. And if Panem is to be a practical world, politics like this don’t simply blow over. Earlier than this blissful meadow sequence Katniss straight up murders President Coin, and he or she stays probably the most distinguished determine in all of Panem. She’s their Mockingjay. Katniss might take pleasure in peace on that subject, however there’s loads of room for this collection to proceed sooner or later, and I hope it does.
The Hunger Games Prequel Does Not Relaunch The Franchise
The second half of this puzzle is Suzanne Collins’ The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, which hit bookshelves earlier this yr. Don’t fear, no deep spoilers right here – however for those who’re conscious of the e book you recognize the brand new novel follows President Snow as a teen when he was a mentor to a District 12 tribute. The story is already in improvement to be a film adaptation at Lionsgate with three-time director of the Hunger Games films Francis Lawrence stated to be on the helm.
Very similar to Revenge of the Sith did for Star Wars, this prequel provides a very new perspective to President Snow, but it surely doesn’t significantly give one the impression that it’ll proceed into a very new prequel collection for the franchise. But I’d wish to see extra, and particularly from Katniss and Peeta’s timeline. As soon as the The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes film comes out (and right here’s hoping it seems profitable), it may prime followers to recollect their love of the franchise after which wish to transfer ahead with the chapter that follows The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Half 2.
The Prequel Novel Is A Reminder Of Why The Franchise Deserves To Stick Round
The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes reminds us that nothing is sort of what it appears in Panem, and its historical past is far more layered than the collection of video games and the rebel that Katniss set off in Snow’s later years. There’s nonetheless a ton of questions left hanging in regards to the world itself {that a} sequel may reply rather a lot clearer than one other spinoff a few story set up to now.
The Hunger Games films may arrange the franchise’s return 10 to twenty years sooner or later when Katniss and Peeta’s children are youngsters and sufficiently old to function protagonists, and members of the unique solid have gone on to do different issues. But that’s been carried out earlier than! Katniss and Peeta may have a extremely attention-grabbing storyline ready for them as younger mother and father reasonably than repeating the generational sequel strategy – to not point out that the franchise’s deep themes about methods of oppression might be explored even additional by means of a Hunger Games story instructed by means of the lens of more experienced characters.
In different phrases, my love for the franchise is again, and though I’m excited and intrigued to see how The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes interprets on movie, followers are at all times going to return to the unique collection and wish to see the return of Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth and associates.
What do you suppose? Are you interested by a follow-up to The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Half 2? Vote in our ballot under and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra films and TV information.
Add Comment