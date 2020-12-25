news Why Olivia Wilde Allegedly Fired Shia LaBeouf From Her Next Movie

Do not Fear, Darling stared manufacturing this previous October, and whereas not a lot is thought concerning the plot of the movie it has been revealed that will probably be set within the Fifties and revolves round a housewife who discovers that her husband is hiding a disturbing secret. Florence Pugh and Harry Kinds are enjoying the leads, however they’re joined within the ensemble by a wonderful supporting solid that features Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Olivia Wilde herself. The film is the actor/director’s follow-up to 2019’s critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, however will probably be wholly new style territory because the film has been described as a psychological horror story.