news Why Resurrecting Tony Stark For The MCU Is A Terrible Idea

Iron Man has been useless within the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a 12 months and a half, and there is nonetheless a group of followers not satisfied it’ll take. That is not too shocking given the historical past of comedian books incessantly killing off and resurrecting heroes on a whim, and that even taking place within the MCU when Gamora was efficiently introduced again. Plus, with all of the loopy rumors 2020 has given followers with actors reprising roles (together with Iron Man) that appeared lengthy gone, it is comprehensible chatter would ramp again up that Robert Downey Jr. might return as Tony Stark.
On the heels of Marvel Studios’ govt Victoria Alonso reiterating that Tony Stark might be useless for good, I am right here to remind the world that bringing again Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark could be a horrible concept. Apparently, since sufficient time has handed for individuals to begin floating that concept once more, this is a rundown of why re-introducing the character to the MCU could be a mistake.
Bringing Again Iron Man Utterly Nullifies The Emotional Affect Of Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame will not be the very best standalone Marvel film, however that is actually not its objective. The movie was meant to function a conclusion to the handfuls of flicks the MCU remodeled slightly greater than a decade, and to be a sendoff to a few of the actors who helped make it nice. That is very true within the case of Robert Downey Jr., whose vanquishing of Thanos and subsequent emotional loss of life was seen as a thanks for being the actor who actually helped the MCU take off.
Bringing again Tony Stark, even inside the subsequent decade, drastically reduces the relevance and emotional influence of Avengers: Endgame. Not that I am positive that is of big consequence to Marvel contemplating how a lot cash’s been made off Endgame by now, however nonetheless, it isn’t an effective way to protect the film’s legacy.
Bringing Again Tony Stark Repeats The ‘Zero Stakes’ Mistake DC And Marvel Made In Comics
There is a camp on the market that may argue “The Loss of life of Superman” arc was one of many worst issues to occur to comics as a result of it finally created zero stakes for all future loss of life storylines for superheroes. DC killed off Superman and noticed large success in gross sales by doing so. After all the corporate introduced Superman again to life so it might proceed to revenue off the character. It is a tactic that works repeatedly for all main comics, because the mainstream non-comic studying audiences are nonetheless alerted when a serious hero is headed in the direction of their loss of life.
After all, individuals are likely to take it much less severely now, as a result of they know that in fact, the hero is barely going away for some time. These heroes virtually at all times return, so I’ve usually feared from the second main characters began getting killed off within the MCU that Marvel would backpedal and work them into the universe in no matter method they may. Marvel has already finished this with characters like Gamora and Loki, using time journey and diverging timelines that had been launched in Avengers: Endgame.
As I discussed, this is not stuff that Marvel hasn’t finished earlier than, so it is all above the road by way of lore. With that being mentioned, comedian guide gross sales have been on a gradual decline for years, with the truth that characters are incessantly rebooted, relaunched or killed being an simple issue with a few of that. Nobody likes to be fooled, and if somebody as necessary as Iron Man is introduced again after years of anchoring the franchise and a high-profile loss of life, I actually see a group of individuals might really feel cheated by Marvel or faked out.
To not point out in the event you deliver again one of many MCU’s greatest characters, you open up the can of worms the place it is arduous to justify any hero will keep useless or gone eternally. It might be exhausting to by no means belief that any hero is gone eternally, and frequent re-introductions would run the chance of the MCU turning into too sophisticated and convoluted for the mainstream audiences to care. Prefer it or not, the mainstream is what retains the superhero style a blockbuster affair, so driving them away would virtually certainly imply the loss of life of these days. Would bringing again Iron Man be value probably degrading the standard of the MCU general?
Marvel Already Handed The Torch, There’s No Want To Retread Previous Floor
The way forward for the MCU is in its new/forthcoming characters, not staying connected to its previous. Captain Marvel, Spider-Man and ultimately the X-Males and Unbelievable 4 would be the heroes that take the MCU far into the long run and, Disney can hope, result in one other decade of field workplace dominance. For that to occur, Marvel Studios must be placing extra time into delivering these characters occur, fleshing them out and making them the very best they will
Bringing again Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, be it by means of time journey, diverging timelines or a parallel Earth, demeans the worth of the present heroes slated to take over the MCU, and it retains Marvel followers from having the ability to transfer on. Sure, RDJ’s Iron Man is iconic, and we’ve quite a few motion pictures that time to that. Anybody wishing to re-live the superior sarcastic hero can accomplish that prior to now, and go away the long run to the actors like Brie Larson and Tom Holland working to make it a actuality.
As Kylo Ren as soon as mentioned, “Let the previous die.” Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, and that is the best way it ought to stay. I do not suppose any cameo, visitor function or easter egg look sooner or later is definitely worth the potential injury finished by re-introducing a personality who had probably the most vital and impactful deaths within the MCU. There are different methods to assist audiences re-live nostalgia past bit casting, and given the fantastic methods Marvel has finished that through the years, I am unable to assist however suppose these in chage have higher methods of doing so than throwing a wad of money at Robert Downey Jr. to look occasionally in a film.
Do you consider Robert Downey Jr. ought to return as Iron Man in any capability? Tell us within the feedback beneath, or pontificate in our ballot in the event you’re not feeling too chatty. As at all times, proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for the most recent in Marvel information, in addition to for different headlines in motion pictures and tv.
