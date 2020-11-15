news Why The Home Alone Director Isn’t Happy About Ryan Reynolds' Upcoming Stoner Parody

Nowadays it’s nearly inconceivable to make it into the brand new yr with out returning to 1990’s Home Alone with a younger Macaulay Culkin, until you’re in some way Robert De Niro (and in that case, Hello Bob, I like your work, can I name you Bob?) Chris Columbus’ household movie is likely one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time, however, with this present, additionally comes with the curse of imitation. And lo and behold, Home Alone just isn’t solely set for a Disney+ remake however will reportedly additionally get a religious sequel from Ryan Reynolds known as Stoned Alone.