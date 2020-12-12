news Why Twilight Fans Are Living For Taylor Swift's Willow Music Video

General News

December 12, 2020
Taylor Swift in Willow music video

Immediately, the girl of the hour is Ms. Taylor Swift. Simply 5 months after releasing a shock album in quarantine known as folklore, which was not too long ago nominated for Album of the Yr, the singer shocked followers but once more with evermore, her ninth studio album. The 15-track launch is the sister album to folklore, providing followers extra laidback and emotional tunes, many laced with fictional storylines for followers to decode. Although we weren’t anticipating for evermore to reference Twilight too, proper?

To accompany the discharge of the album, Taylor Swift launched a music video for the primary observe on evermore known as “willow.” It’s a mystical, romantic visible that options the artist being locked in a glass field and escaping into one other world the place she is a part of some type of summoning circle. It’s her outfit that has led Twilight followers to enter the chat. Test it out:

Within the second half of the music video, Taylor Swift fits up in a crimson velvet cape with a hood in a snowy wooden, which may be very paying homage to the villain coven of vampires the Cullens and La Push wolfpack group as much as battle towards in Breaking Daybreak Half 2. The Italian coven are an actual buzzkill for Edward and Bella’s romance all through the collection as they plot to kill them and their baby Renesmee on the finish of the collection. Taylor Swift’s “willow” look matches proper into their military, as you possibly can see:

See her? This photoshop proves the purpose fairly effectively due to how effectively she matches into this group shot of the Volturi. Some followers took the outfit as a approach for the singer to point out her secret love for the collection, and effectively, who can blame her? She’s clearly had sufficient time to write down two albums in 2020, so why not sneak in a learn of Stephenie Meyers’ newest bestseller Midnight Solar, or rewatch the flicks on Amazon Prime? It could have been unintentional, however the parallels are significantly there:

The Twilight and the Taylor Swift technology are nearly one and the identical. Taylor Swift’s second studio album Fearless got here out (which included her mega hit Love Story) slightly below two weeks earlier than Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson first debuted their roles in Twilight the identical November. And now the artist is writing unhappy, woodsy melodies to an album known as evermore? They’re mainly accompaniments to one another, as one fan factors out:

Evermore comes only a couple weeks after Taylor Swift launched her Disney+ movie folklore: the lengthy pond studio periods, and because the artist is in the course of re-recording all her earlier albums following a difficulty together with her grasp rights. Possibly subsequent will probably be a shock Twilight film with Taylor Swift doing the soundtrack? That’s the place that is going, proper? We’ll hold you up to date right here on CinemaBlend.


