news Why Viola Davis Doesn’t View Her Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Character As The Protagonist Or Antagonist

I don’t view her as a protagonist or antagonist, as a result of I can’t. An actor doesn’t do this. It’s like, you’ve received to painting the character precisely who they’re. Whether or not they’re a protagonist or an antagonist, that’s for the viewers, that’s a judgement. I portrayed her as a lady who actually is born in a world that doesn’t worth her in any respect – that doesn’t even acknowledge her as a human being, however she is an individual who understands her value. So, due to this fact, she’s a lady who completely has busted a gap by way of 1927. She is a liberated girl. She is these individuals that you just don’t know the place the hell they got here from, you understand? It’s like the place had been you born? And she or he was born in Columbus, Georgia, truly. So I simply noticed her as a lady who knew her value and wasn’t going to concede. It wasn’t up for dialogue. I do know that [as Ma] I’m nice at what I do, I do know it’s making you cash, I needs to be referred to as the Mom of the Blues. I’m influencing all these different singers, so that you deal with me like I should be handled. And that’s it. That’s how I noticed her. And naturally different issues, too, unapologetic about her sexuality, definitely a sensitivity and a maternal intuition and all of these issues.