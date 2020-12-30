news Why Wonder Woman 1984 Doesn't Really Sync Up With Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman

So the following time you watch Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice, don’t maintain a lot inventory in Diana telling Bruce about how she turned disillusioned with humanity, if any in any respect. We’ve since discovered that wasn’t actually the case, and whereas she might not have all the time felt carefully related to the residents of Man’s World, she was no less than taking care of them. In any case, with Wonder Woman 3 set to be a recent story, we’ll lastly get to see what Diana’s been as much as after what went down in Justice League. As teased in that film’s ending, Diana’s now a public superhero, so ideally we’ll get to see how the world at giant is responding to her lately as she continues her peacekeeping mission.