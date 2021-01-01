news Why Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Issued An Apology Over Cheetah

Like so many superhero motion pictures, whereas the recently-released Wonder Woman 1984 informed an unique story, it pulled from many years of supply materials, with the titular protagonist having debuted in 1941’s All Star Comics #8. As such, together with William Moulton Marston being credited as Wonder Woman’s creator, Wonder Woman 1984, which was directed and co-written by Patty Jenkins, additionally thanked numerous different creators who’ve labored on the superheroine through the years, together with George Pérez, Alex Ross and Nicola Scott. Nonetheless, artist Liam Sharp, who’s labored on each Wonder Woman and Cheetah within the comics lately, was not listed within the credit.