news Will 2021 Be Any Better Than 2020 At The Movie Theaters?

It is apparent we’re not going to go from full closure to packed theaters. Whereas completely different components of the nation and the world are clearly dealing with issues in another way, we will make certain that social distancing might be in impact in most, if not all film theaters. Because of this, whereas going to the flicks once more could also be potential, it might not be straightforward. If sufficient individuals wish to return to the theater, then auditoriums may fill fairly shortly as a result of restricted seating being offered. Alternatively, if individuals are nonetheless not sure about returning to theaters, then the enterprise may endure much more if theaters are open and no one goes to them. That is what led Regal theaters to shut throughout the nation even after they had been allowed to be open in lots of locations.