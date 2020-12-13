news Will Adam Sandler And Drew Barrymore Do Another Movie Collectively? They Have Thoughts

The final little joke about Blended (which is a high quality sufficient film) was clearly a written bit to get some distant viewers chuckles, however it could truly be a shock if these two didn’t discover a method to work collectively within the subsequent 9 years. They play off one another very well, and Sandler continues to be standard sufficient that he can carve out his personal profession path. For a very long time, that profession path appeared to solely be making high quality sufficient films together with his buddies at Netflix, however between final 12 months’s spectacular Uncut Gems and the upcoming Hustle, the place he performs a basketball scout in China, it looks like the longer term is likely to be extra various (and happen in house). That’s nice. I’d love a world the place we bought two Sandler films a 12 months: one an edgy dramedy with an acclaimed or up and coming director and one a goofy comedy (and if Barrymore is the love curiosity, all the higher).