news Will Chris Hemsworth Retire As Thor After Love And Thunder? Here’s What The Marvel Actor Says

Depart a Remark
With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America each off the Marvel Cinematic Universe desk following Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow following Scarlett Johansson’s eponymous character years earlier than her dying in that very same Avengers film, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is likely one of the few Part 1 heroes we’ll nonetheless be following together with going into Part 4. The God of Thunder will probably be again for Thor: Love and Thunder, however what does the longer term maintain for Hemsworth on the MCU entrance afterwards?
Nicely, if Chris Hemsworth has his method, he received’t be leaving Thor behind after the character’s fourth solo film comes out. Here’s what Hemsworth not too long ago needed to say on the matter whereas talking with Polish outlet Elle Man (through Google Translate):
Are you loopy?! I am not going into any retirement interval (laughs). Thor is way too younger for that. It is just 1500 years previous! It’s positively not a movie that I say goodbye to this model. At the very least I hope so.
With Chris Hemsworth signing on to play Thor in 2009, which means the longtime Marvel hero has been a part of his life for over a decade, and as of now, he’s the one MCU actor to guide greater than three solo films. As soon as Thor: Love and Thunder comes out, Hemsworth can have appeared because the Odinson eight occasions (together with his Physician Unusual cameo), much more appearances than most actors get in a franchise.
However evidently Chris Hemsworth hasn’t bored with the position but, and whereas now we have no official phrase but on any plans for Thor after Thor: Love and Thunder, the actor doesn’t envision that being the final time we see the character. Whether or not which means a fifth Thor film is on the horizon or the Asgardian powerhouse will pull an Iron Man transfer and solely seem in different characters’ films or ensemble occasions stays to be seen, however one can respect Hemsworth’s enthusiasm for wanting to maintain the Thor journey going.
As for what’s in retailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, no plot particulars have been launched but, and Chris Hemsworth didn’t reveal any specifics in regards to the story. Nevertheless, he did say the next:
After studying the script, I can say that I’m very excited. I’m positive there will probably be a whole lot of love and a whole lot of lightning on this manufacturing (laughs). I am glad that in spite of everything that occurred in Avengers: Endgame, I am nonetheless a part of the Marvel Universe and we are able to proceed the story of Thor. In fact, I am unable to reveal something in regards to the plot, however to fulfill your curiosity, I’ll say that studying the script I had much more enjoyable than on Thor: Ragnarok, and that exhibits one thing, as a result of this film was sensible.
Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is returning to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, in addition to reprise the kind-hearted Korg and co-write the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi and Chris Hemsworth will probably be joined in entrance of the cameras by Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie (who, as the brand new king of Asgard, will probably be trying to find her queen), Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster (who will grow to be The Mighty Thor) and Christian Bale’s yet-to-be-revealed principal villain. Groot voice actor Vin Diesel additionally revealed that some, if not all the Guardians of the Galaxy will seem in Love and Thunder.
Initially the plan was for Thor: Love and Thunder to return out on November 5, 2021, however on account of the modified MCU launch schedule, it’ll as a substitute storm into theaters on February 11, 2022. Maintain observe of the opposite MCU films on the best way with our complete information.
Add Comment