November 20, 2020
Following Warner Bros’ monumental Surprise Woman 1984 resolution that can have the DC film coming to theaters and premiering on HBO Max concurrently on Christmas Day, Sony has determined to herald some field workplace competitors. Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter will now come solely to theaters on December 25 as properly. The video-game adaptation simply moved up its launch date 5 days to coincide with Diana Prince’s return to the massive display.

The motion flick reteams Resident Evil collaborators Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich for a fantasy-epic centering on a army unit that unintentionally will get transported into one other dimension the place large and terrifying monsters run rampant. Monster Hunter was initially coming to theaters in September earlier than the pandemic shifted its spot on the calendar. It was moved all the way down to April 2021 earlier than the studio determined to tug it again to December 2020.

The choice will now enable vacation moviegoers a pair choices, among the many 50% of U.S. theaters open anyway. Based on Deadline, Warner Bros is negotiating with exhibitors to occupy theaters midway with Surprise Woman 1984 because it stands. We’ll need to see if this complicates issues for the superhero movie seat-wise, and simply how giant of a presence Monster Hunter will get. The important thing distinction between the 2 movies is Monster Hunter shall be debuting solely in theaters, whereas Surprise Woman 1984 will provide on the spot streaming entry to HBO Max subscribers for one month.

With Monster Hunter on board for a theatrical launch, it will make for a novel Christmas field workplace weekend, solely as a result of there’s by no means been a state of affairs like this earlier than in theatrical historical past. We’ll get to see how an solely theatrical launch does throughout the holidays reverse a highly-anticipated tentpole movie that may also be accessible at house to followers.

Christmas weekend is infamously an enormous window for theaters and studios to make a whole lot of money, however since COVID-19, no film has been in a position to crack $400 million. Tenet has accomplished properly sufficient for itself at $353 million below the circumstances, however towards billion greenback expectations the $250 million challenge might have made, not a lot. A film like Monster Hunter has large abroad potential, particularly for the reason that sport it is primarily based off of is very large in China and Japan.

Whereas this announcement might imply Warner Bros and Sony have to separate some field workplace money, it is going to be helpful to struggling theaters after a very darkish time for exhibitors. AMC Theatres simply confirmed its assist for Surprise Woman 1984 hitting theaters, regardless of its apart with HBO Max, stating it was in “absolutely onboard” with Warner Bros resolution. Monster Hunter and Surprise Woman 1984 are presently the one main live-action motion pictures hitting theaters throughout the ultimate days of 2020.

Plan forward for subsequent yr with CinemaBlend’s 2021 launch schedule.


