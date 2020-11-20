news Wonder Woman 1984 Already Has Box Office Competition On Christmas

The choice will now enable vacation moviegoers a pair choices, among the many 50% of U.S. theaters open anyway. Based on Deadline, Warner Bros is negotiating with exhibitors to occupy theaters midway with Surprise Woman 1984 because it stands. We’ll need to see if this complicates issues for the superhero movie seat-wise, and simply how giant of a presence Monster Hunter will get. The important thing distinction between the 2 movies is Monster Hunter shall be debuting solely in theaters, whereas Surprise Woman 1984 will provide on the spot streaming entry to HBO Max subscribers for one month.