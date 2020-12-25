news Wonder Woman 1984 Ending Defined: What Happens With Each Main Character

SPOILER WARNING: The next article accommodates huge spoilers for Marvel Woman 1984. If in case you have not but seen the movie learn on at your individual danger!

Time is a flat circle within the realm of Marvel Woman (Gal Gadot). The character was launched within the fashionable age, then her origin movie grew to become a prequel that was set throughout World Struggle I, solely to have her sequel set in 1984. Add to that the truth that followers have been ready since 2019 to SEE Marvel Woman 1984. Now that you just all have seen the film, how did it finish? There’s so much to digest with the movie’s third act, and this function is able to dive into all that we realized.