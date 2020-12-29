news Wonder Woman 1984 Gave A Legitimate Boost To Movie Theaters

When it was introduced in mid-November that Patty Jenkins’ Marvel Woman 1984 could be premiering in theaters and on HBO Max concurrently, there was numerous concern from exhibitors nervous concerning the precedent that such a launch would probably set . Now that the smoke has cleared after a loopy weekend, nevertheless, it is value recognizing that circumstances are rosier than these pessimistic prognostications. Whereas it is true that many extra individuals domestically watched the film on the aforementioned streaming service than in a cinema this previous weekend, the blockbuster did nonetheless handle to promote a lot of tickets and supply a lift to the theater business usually.