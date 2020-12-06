news Wonder Woman 1984 Has Screened, Here’s What The Critics Are Saying

It goes with out saying that Marvel Woman 1984 has been one of the crucial anticipated movies of the yr. Sadly, the continued pandemic has shifted the movie’s launch date numerous occasions, which means that followers have needed to wait some time longer to see Diana Prince’s newest big-screen journey. Fortunately, followers will lastly have the ability to feast their eyes on the Patty Jenkins-directed movie later this month. Nevertheless, the movie has now screened for critics, and lots of have taken to social media to share their ideas on the sequel.