news Wonder Woman 1984: Patty Jenkins Nearly Walked From The Sequel Before Signing Her Historic Deal

It was very uncomfortable to me that it was publicly being talked about. That half was very uncomfortable as a result of I do not like speaking about cash. It was very uncomfortable to be asking for cash. As a result of that is a bizarre factor to do. It’s fascinating as somebody who by no means made any revenue in my profession up till after Marvel Woman that I used to be at all times at peace with it. I used to be like, ‘Hey I get it.’ However now I used to be like, ‘Hear, I by no means made any cash in my profession since you at all times had the leverage and I didn’t.’ However now the shoe is on the opposite foot, so it’s time to show the tables.