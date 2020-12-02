news Wonder Woman 1984 Will Make HBO Max History In Another Way

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous firms. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

It hasn’t been that lengthy because the huge announcement was made surrounding director Patty Jenkins’ DC sequel Surprise Woman 1984, and its now streaming debut on HBO Max by the tip of the yr. History was made, as this dedication is one thing that actually opens up the way forward for blockbuster releases doubtlessly beginning life in theaters and streaming. However now, WarnerMedia has introduced that the return of Gal Gadot’s metahuman crusader will make historical past in one other necessary method: it’s the primary title to achieve 4K help on the HBO Max platform.