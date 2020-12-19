General News

Wonder Woman 1984's Patty Jenkins Explains What Diana Prince And Superman Have In Common

December 19, 2020
Once you consider iconic superheroes (or fictional characters usually), Marvel Woman might be one of many first that involves thoughts. The Amazonian warrior has shined since she was first launched by DC Comics again within the ‘40s, and her legacy has solely strengthened because the years have gone on. One of many issues that arguably attracts folks to Diana probably the most is her distinct persona, which all the time shines by, particularly when she’s amongst different DC heroes. Regardless of this, Marvel Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins believes Diana has one thing in frequent with Justice League teammate Superman.

Patty Jenkins’ Marvel Woman acquired important acclaim when it was launched in 2017 and, to this point, its sequel has acquired the same reception. By these two installments, the Monster director has confirmed she has a deep love and understanding of the character. And whereas there are doubtless many issues Jenkins loves in regards to the character, she just lately defined that she loves that, like Superman, Diana Prince is a “true north, quite simple” superhero:

What I discover attention-grabbing about her is that she and Superman are the OG, true north, quite simple superheroes. They’re folks with superpowers [who are] right here to save lots of the day. The entire different superheroes that got here after had some slant or angle that separated them. And so I believe that was one thing that was unusually lacking with so many superhero motion pictures. None of them have been quite simple in that means. I beloved getting to do this together with her.

What Patty Jenkins appeared to be emphasizing by her current feedback to The Los Angeles Instances is that Marvel Woman and Superman are each very easy of their causes for wanting to save lots of the world. Sure, each have extraordinary backstories (one being from a legendary island and the opposite coming from an alien planet). However each simply had a pure want to make use of their talents to assist others, even when there was no actual purpose for them to take action.

Each Marvel Woman and Superman characterize a extra earnest time within the historical past of superhero storytelling. On the time, one of many uncommon “darker” heroes was Batman, who was compelled to combat crime following the homicide of his dad and mom. Just a few a long time later, followers would even be launched to a personality like Spider-Man, who (regardless of being genuinely respectable) additionally had a slant to his character in that he was inspired to combat crime on account of his uncle’s loss of life. Understand that Patty Jenkins isn’t pooh-poohing every other heroes, however she makes a sound level in that each Marvel Woman and Superman match that old school superhero mould.

In serving to to craft Marvel Woman for the massive display, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have labored to maintain Diana’s selfless nature absolutely intact. It’s truly one of many issues followers love most about her.

It’s secure to say it is a trait that may stay with Marvel Woman for many years to come back and one that may proceed to be current on the massive display. And hopefully, perhaps we’ll someday see extra if it as she fights alongside Henry Cavill’s Man of Metal.

Wonder Woman 1984 opens in theaters and streams on HBO Max on December 25.


