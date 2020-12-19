news Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Explains What Diana Prince And Superman Have In Common

Once you consider iconic superheroes (or fictional characters usually), Marvel Woman might be one of many first that involves thoughts. The Amazonian warrior has shined since she was first launched by DC Comics again within the ‘40s, and her legacy has solely strengthened because the years have gone on. One of many issues that arguably attracts folks to Diana probably the most is her distinct persona, which all the time shines by, particularly when she’s amongst different DC heroes. Regardless of this, Marvel Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins believes Diana has one thing in frequent with Justice League teammate Superman.