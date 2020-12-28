news Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Reveals Other Superhero Films She’d Like To Tackle

Go away a Remark
For followers of DC motion pictures, Patty Jenkins’ identify has change into synonymous with Marvel Woman. She’s been on the helm of each the 2017 smash hit and its not too long ago launched sequel, Marvel Woman 1984. Though the director has an apparent affinity for the beloved Justice League member, it appears like she wouldn’t be against directing different superhero motion pictures sooner or later. She even has a few characters in thoughts that she wish to deal with subsequent.
It took a really (very) very long time for followers to lastly get an opportunity to see Marvel Woman 1984. Now that it is lastly screening in theaters and accessible to stream on HBO Max, Patty Jenkins is contemplating her subsequent transfer.
Warner Bros. could have simply made the choice to maneuver ahead with Marvel Woman 3, however it’s comprehensible that the director is perhaps hoping to broaden her horizons a bit sooner or later down the road. It appears like she’s not ruling out different superhero initiatives sooner or later, if her reply to a fan’s reply to a current query on Twitter is any indication:
Patty Jenkins’ reply is fascinating, to say the least. Since she already has a historical past with DC, it’s no shock that she’d be eager to provide Superman’s story a whirl — she’s even admitted she’s observed the similarities between Clark Kent and Diana’s tales. Given her proclivity for taking up tales targeted on girls, her curiosity in Black Widow isn’t an enormous shock, both, despite the fact that taking up an Avenger’s story would imply she’d cross franchises into a completely totally different territory.
It’s arduous to collect whether or not or not the opposite MCU character she talked about, Spider-Man, could be her finest guess if she is significantly contemplating branching out. It looks like Marvel is fairly up-in-the-air about whether or not or not there might be a follow-up to Black Widow. However they haven’t dedicated to a different Spider-Man installment but following the upcoming third movie.
Although she didn’t say so explicitly, it will be fascinating to see her within the director’s chair for a superhero ensemble movie. She’s gone on file saying she didn’t love Joss Whedon’s Justice League, so perhaps she’d take an opportunity to place her personal spin on issues. That will give her the possibility to reunite with Gal Gadot’s Marvel Woman and discover Superman’s storylines, too.
In fact, it’s all conjecture, finally. Warner Bros. does appear to be happy with Marvel Woman 1984’s field workplace and HBO Max reception, although. And whereas even Patty Jenkins acknowledges it possible gained’t flip a real revenue, Marvel Woman 3‘s current affirmation might bode properly for her probabilities of taking up one other superhero property.
