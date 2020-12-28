news Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Reveals Other Superhero Films She’d Like To Tackle

For followers of DC motion pictures, Patty Jenkins’ identify has change into synonymous with Marvel Woman. She’s been on the helm of each the 2017 smash hit and its not too long ago launched sequel, Marvel Woman 1984. Though the director has an apparent affinity for the beloved Justice League member, it appears like she wouldn’t be against directing different superhero motion pictures sooner or later. She even has a few characters in thoughts that she wish to deal with subsequent.