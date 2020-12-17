news Would Star Trek’s Chris Pine Return For A Quentin Tarantino Film? Here’s The Latest

You already know, I have not [read a script]. I actually, when it comes to the Star Trek of all of it, I want I knew something. I am fairly actually one of many final individuals ever to search out out. So, I have not learn that script, I do not know the place it’s in growth, I have not learn the Noah Hawley script, I don’t know what’s occurring in Star Trek land. However I really like the character, I really like the universe, I really like my associates in it, you understand, to have a Quentin tackle it will be tremendously fascinating and entertaining. You already know, look, no matter occurs, if I come again or not, it is an excellent universe, it deserves to have a future, and I hope that’s the case.