news Would Star Trek’s Chris Pine Return For A Quentin Tarantino Film? Here’s The Latest

December 17, 2020
Chris Pine as James T. Kirk in Star Trek

Whereas the tv aspect of the Star Trek franchise has been going robust these days with exhibits like Discovery and Picard, it’s been practically 4 and a half years because the final Star Trek film got here out. As issues stand now, it’s unclear how the Star Trek movie sequence will transfer ahead, whether or not it’s persevering with to comply with together with the united statesS. Enterprise crew within the Kevin timeline or meet a brand-new group of characters. One of many methods the previous may occur is thru the film envisioned by Quentin Tarantino and The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith, and Chris Pine, the person who’s been taking part in James T. Kirk since 2009’s Star Trek, seems like he’d be sport for that challenge.

Chris Pine is presently making the press rounds to advertise his newest film, Surprise Girl 1984, and whereas talking with Comicbook.com, he was requested if he’d had any conversations with Quentin Tarantino about his Star Trek film that’s in consideration over at Paramount Footage. Pine responded with the next:

You already know, I have not [read a script]. I actually, when it comes to the Star Trek of all of it, I want I knew something. I am fairly actually one of many final individuals ever to search out out. So, I have not learn that script, I do not know the place it’s in growth, I have not learn the Noah Hawley script, I don’t know what’s occurring in Star Trek land. However I really like the character, I really like the universe, I really like my associates in it, you understand, to have a Quentin tackle it will be tremendously fascinating and entertaining. You already know, look, no matter occurs, if I come again or not, it is an excellent universe, it deserves to have a future, and I hope that’s the case.

So whereas Chris Pine nonetheless isn’t fully certain if he’ll be stepping again into Captain Kirk’s sneakers for a fourth time, the prospect of starring in a Star Trek film that comes from Quentin Tarantino’s thoughts sounds interesting to him. Tarantino confirmed again in July 2019 that his Star Trek film would comply with the principle characters from the Kelvin-era films, with the story going down in a Twenties/‘30s gangster setting (thus being impressed by the Unique Sequence episode “A Piece of the Motion”). Extra lately, Mark L. Smith mentioned that he and Tarantino had enjoyable particularly writing Kirk. Whereas the earlier three Star Trek films had been rated PG-13, this Star Trek story would fall into R-rated territory, as we’ve come to count on from Tarantino’s cinematic choices.

That being mentioned, it’s price noting that whereas Quentin Tarantino pitched his Star Trek film to Paramount in late 2017 and was initially taken with helming the characteristic, he has since mentioned it’s unlikely he’ll sit within the director’s chair for the challenge. So Chris Pine and his costars wouldn’t be exploring unusual new worlds boldly going additional into sequel territory straight below Tarantino’s guiding hand, though the filmmaker did provide to provide “some notes on the primary tough lower.” After all, that’s assuming this Star Trek film strikes ahead.

Again in August, it was reported that along with Quentin Tarantino and Mark L. Smith’s Star Trek film, Paramount was additionally contemplating Star Trek 4 and the Star Trek film thought up by Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley. Star Trek 4 is identical film that was introduced shortly earlier than Star Trek Past’s launch, and would see Chris Pine’s Kirk assembly his father George, reprised by Chris Hemsworth, in a time journey journey. That challenge’s growth was sophisticated just a few years later when Pine and Hemsworth walked away attributable to pay disputes, however evidently there would possibly nonetheless be some life in that story. Hawley’s Star Trek film, however, would highlight a totally totally different starship crew and reportedly heart on a lethal virus.

Regardless of the future holds in retailer for the Star Trek movie sequence, we right here at CinemaBlend will preserve you apprised of the most recent developments. For now, Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 is unfolding on CBS All Entry, and you may study what films are arriving in theaters subsequent 12 months with our 2021 launch schedule.


All Of The Star Trek Motion pictures Accessible On Streaming

