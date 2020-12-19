news Young Boba Fett Actor Posts Sweet Tribute After Jeremy Bulloch’s Death

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Star Wars is likely one of the greatest movie franchises of all time. And given its a long time in theaters, George Lucas’ characters and iconography imply an amazing deal to moviegoers who had been introduced up on the galaxy far, distant. The generations of followers had been saddened to listen to that unique Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch died on the age of 75, and now the younger Boba actor from the prequels has penned a candy tribute to the late actor