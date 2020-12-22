news Zack Snyder Comments On When We'll Be Getting The Next Justice League Trailer For HBO Max

Very early within the new yr, we’ll most likely — we wish to let Marvel Lady have its run. Everyone’s gotta get out to see Marvel Lady and simply adore it, as a result of it’s superb. I’m simply tremendous proud. However then, most likely within the new yr, we’re going to have a tough announcement of a date. A tough date, and a cool announcement (or) little activation. I don’t know precisely… I imply, I’ve an thought what it is perhaps. So it’s going to be cool. Perhaps one thing you don’t anticipate, in order that’s enjoyable. After which after that, you possibly can anticipate most likely one other large trailer coming quickly after that. After which no matter different cool activations now we have, promoting and no matter. So it’s going to get fairly loopy and fairly Justice League-centric developing within the subsequent (few) months.