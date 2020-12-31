news Zack Snyder Fans Fight To Restore His Universe, But Is Ray Fisher’s Cyborg Movie Off The Desk?

This has been a wild 12 months for Zack Snyder followers, notably those that have purchased absolutely into his imaginative and prescient of the DC Universe. When this previous 12 months began, campaigns had been nonetheless being waged to get Snyder’s minimize of his 2017 Justice League film launched. By Could, the unthinkable occurred, and HBO Max agreed to again Zack, releasing his full four-hour minimize and giving him a price range to correctly end it. The followers had been ecstatic, however in time, they grew to need extra. You see, Snyder’s Justice League was at all times meant to be the following chapter in a five-film arc. Given it’s new placement on HBO Max, a streaming service in want of content material, may the followers who helped Launch the Snyder Reduce transfer on and Restore the SnyderVerse?