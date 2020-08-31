news Zack Snyder Reveals Why He Was So Ready To Finally Put The Snyder Cut Trailer Out There

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The DC Prolonged Universe is continually maintaining the fandom on their toes, particularly with the myriad surprises that got here this yr. Maybe probably the most shocking is the upcoming launch of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max following the years of fan campaigning. Zack Snyder’s authentic imaginative and prescient for Justice League will lastly develop into a actuality due to 4 hour-long installments on the streaming service, and the visionary filmmaker lately defined why the reduce’s trailer arrived so quickly.