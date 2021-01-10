news Zack Snyder Shares Image Of Henry Cavill In The Retro Superman Swimsuit, And Wow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks

So it’s been ages since we’ve seen Henry Cavill play Superman, however it hasn’t been so lengthy that we’re wanting again at old-timey photographs of his portrayal, has it? Has it?!? Time is a bizarre factor, and the numerous pauses and delays that outlined 2020 do not assist maintain our heads on straight. However proper now, Zack Snyder is gearing as much as launch his Justice League prefer it’s 2017, besides in precise 2017, it was Joss Whedon’s Justice League and effectively… everyone knows how that went.