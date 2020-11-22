news Zack Snyder’s Justice League: See What Carla Gugino Could Have Looked Like As Catwoman

Zack Snyder is difficult at work on his model of Justice League, bringing some shock characters into the combination within the course of. It’s going to will likely be full of characters when all is alleged and completed, together with main DC villains like Lex Luthor and Deathstroke. And lately, Snyder gave the impression to be teasing Catwoman, and lots of followers pointed to Carla Gugino as a possible candidate for the position. Now, a fan has given us a style of what that would appear to be.