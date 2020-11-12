General News

news Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Talk Dune Dance Events, And Apparently Javier Bardem Was Involved

November 12, 2020
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in Dune

Making a film is a difficult endeavor, particularly one which’s a blockbuster spectacle. So clearly all concerned with that course of have to have a powerful work ethic to enhance the percentages of churning out a high quality product. Nonetheless, that doesn’t imply some enjoyable can’t even be had alongside the way in which. As an illustration, through the filming of Dune, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya blew off some steam with dance events, and costar Javier Bardem even took half at one level.

With Dune having accomplished principal pictures in summer time 2019, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya just lately had a digital reunion when the previous interviewed the latter for Elle. Right here’s what they needed to say about their Dune dance events:

Timothee Chalamet: What was your favourite factor we did on break from capturing?

Zendaya: I suppose it was the dance events that I hosted in my room.

Chalamet: There was an excellent legit fucking wrap celebration on the finish there. We had been with a few of the forged, after which Javier [Bardem] got here in and we had been all dancing.

Zendaya: Javier popped in, yeah.

Hey, if dance events helped the Dune actors loosen up after capturing scenes, then I’m glad they had been capable of blow off stream that approach. Extra importantly, is there photographic proof or video footage of Javier Bardem attending considered one of these events? Fairly probably, the truth is, as Timothee Chalamet rapidly adopted by asking Zendaya if she had Polaroids of that second. Because the previous saying goes, pics or it didn’t occur.

Whereas Zendaya as soon as described her position in Dune as a “small half,” she and Timothee Chalamet nonetheless ended up spending a good period of time collectively since Zendaya performs Chani, the Fremen love curiosity to Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, the primary protagonist. Consequently, the 2 actors grew to become shut, and assuming that Warner Bros pushes ahead with Dune 2, i.e. the film adapting the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel, then you may depend on them sharing much more scenes.

Javier Bardem was thrown into the Dune combine as Stilgar, chief of the Fremen tribe that Chani hails from on Arrakis. Bardem, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s cast-mates embody Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa and Charlotte Rampling, amongst others. This Dune film appears to be like to be a devoted adaptation of the primary half of the sci-fi basic revealed in 1965, though naturally there shall be some artistic liberties taken.

In case you didn’t see it when it was first launched, watch the Dune teaser trailer beneath.

Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villenueve is helming Dune, with the filmmaker having lengthy wished to place his personal spin on the story. Villenueve additionally labored on the screenplay with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. Along with Dune 2, there’s additionally a prequel collection in improvement for HBO Max known as Dune: The Sisterhood, which is able to highlight the Bene Gesserit.

Dune was initially supposed to return out subsequent month, however due to the present well being disaster, it’s been delayed to October 1, 2021. Discover out what different films are presupposed to arrive subsequent 12 months with our 2021 launch schedule.


