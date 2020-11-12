news Zendaya And Timothee Chalamet Talk Dune Dance Events, And Apparently Javier Bardem Was Involved

Timothee Chalamet: What was your favourite factor we did on break from capturing?

Zendaya: I suppose it was the dance events that I hosted in my room.

Chalamet: There was an excellent legit fucking wrap celebration on the finish there. We had been with a few of the forged, after which Javier [Bardem] got here in and we had been all dancing.

Zendaya: Javier popped in, yeah.