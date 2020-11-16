news Zoey Luna: 5 Marvel Characters The Craft: Legacy Star Should Play

I commend Blumhouse for the way properly they casted the brand new coven in The Craft: Legacy, a sequel to the 1996 cult traditional about teenage witches. Additionally, in the event you ask me, Zoey Luna gave the standout efficiency among the many 4 predominant leads in her first of many memorable function movies, I predict. In reality, I believe the transgender actress has a superb probability on the Marvel films within the close to future.

It was in early 2020 when Kevin Feige, within the midst of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s early phases of LGBTQ+ illustration, promised {that a} trans character would present up in a future movie. Admittedly, there are usually not that many transgender characters in Marvel Comics (or, a minimum of, brazenly so) at this present time. Nonetheless, lots of the ones who do exist seem to be an ideal selection as the subsequent huge film function for Zoey Luna, who first broke into performing on the FX drama Pose and Rosario Dawsons’ brief movie Boundless after she was profiled in two documentaries as regards to gender identification.