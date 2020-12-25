Nexstar, Dish Network End 23-Day Blackout With Christmas Eve Carriage Deal

Nexstar TV stations returned to Dish Network’s lineup on Christmas after a 23-day blackout.

The perimeters struck a deal late on Christmas Eve to revive 164 Nexstar stations and WGN America to the satcaster’s lineup. WGN America, which has reworked its primetime lineup right into a nationwide newscast, may even launch on Dish’s digital MVPD, Sling, early subsequent yr.

Nexstar stations went darkish Dec. 2 on Dish after the perimeters couldn’t come to phrases on a retransmission consent deal for Nexstar’s stations that cowl practically two-thirds of American households in markets giant and small throughout the nation. The blackout affected about 5 million Dish subscribers.

Dish has been essentially the most pugnacious of the established MVPD suppliers in driving laborious bargains on carriage charges and retrans consent coin for broadcasters. Dish’s core satellite tv for pc service has shed subscribers in recent times however it’s nonetheless solely one among two (alongside DirecTV) conventional MVPDs with nationwide scope.

Dish on the finish of the third quarter had about 9 million subscribers for its conventional satcaster service and about 2.5 million subs for the Sling streaming package deal.

As such, the lack of distribution on Dish’s subscriber base was blow for Nexstar. The Irving, Texas-based broadcast big famous that it has secured greater than 250 linear and digital MVPD retrans pacts previously three months, overlaying some 90% of the corporate’s complete footprint. That message was as a lot for Wall Road because it was for Nexstar clients.

“We remorse the inconvenience skilled by our viewers and stay up for once more offering them with main community and native programming,” Nexstar mentioned of the Dish settlement.