Nexstar Media, Dish Reach Impasse in Carriage Talks

The Dish satellite tv for pc service is in the midst of one other feud with a programmer.

Nexstar Media, the nation’s largest proprietor of TV stations, and Dish have failed to come back to phrases on a brand new carriage contract, leaving subscribers with out entry to the WGN America cable community and programming from stations in 115 totally different markets. The deadlock is simply the latest instance of Dish’s hard-nosed bargaining techniques, which in the previous have left its subscribers with out, for intervals of time, Fox Information Channel; CBS; and the NFL Community. Dish stays embroiled in a battle with WarnerMedia’s HBO, which has been blacked out on the service for the reason that fall of 2018.

“Since July, Nexstar has been negotiating tirelessly and in good religion in an try to achieve a mutually agreeable multi-year contract with Dish, providing Dish the identical truthful market charges it provided to different massive distribution companions with whom it accomplished profitable negotiations in 2019 and 2020,” Nexstar mentioned in a press release. “Dish continues to suggest charges which can be lower than truthful market worth for the printed community and native market programming content material carried by Nexstar’s tv stations. Dish additionally continues to exclude WGN America from its proposals. Since Dish proposals are under no circumstances in line with the truth of present market charges, Nexstar is left with no selection however to reject any extension of the present settlement.”

“We made a good supply to maintain Nexstar stations accessible to our prospects, however Nexstar rejected it,” mentioned Brian Neylon, group president of Dish TV, in a press release. The corporate mentioned it objected to Nexstar’s efforts to boost charges free of charge over-the-air stations and to attempt to power carriage of WGN, which Dish known as a “low-rated channel that airs syndicated reruns discovered on different Dish stations and incorporates a information program that may be accessed free of charge on-line.” WGN lately launched “Information Nation,” an evening-block of reports programming designed to compete with cable-news efforts.

The breakdown in discussions is the most recent to floor at a time when viewers are shifting away from conventional distributors for his or her favourite content material, and when media corporations try to get the most effective costs attainable from distributors as their audiences migrate to streaming video.

Federal regulators take a dim view of blackouts as a result of they put customers in the center of a battle between two firms and supply them little recourse. Since 2010, subscribers to cable and satellite tv for pc corporations have labored via greater than 800 blackouts, in keeping with the American Tv Alliance, an advocacy group that represents cable, satellite tv for pc and telecommunications corporations. In 2017, the group counted 212 such occasions.

Nexstar mentioned it “remained hopeful” the 2 sides might attain an settlement.