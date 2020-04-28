Nexstar’s New York TV Stations Host Virtual Town Hall With Congressional Reps – Variety

Nexstar Broadcasting, the nation’s largest tv station group, is leveraging its heft in New York to host a digital city corridor with eight members of the state’s Congressional delegation to deal with viewer questions concerning the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-hour occasion, “COVID-19: Congressional Town Hall,” will likely be held April 28 at 7 p.m. ET and air on 15 Nexstar-owned stations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and different markets.

Tim Lake, anchor and political affairs reporter for WTEN/WXXA in Albany, will host the occasion, U.S. Home representatives Antonio Delgado (D-19), Paul Tonko (D-20), Elise Stefanik (R-21), Anthony Brindisi (D-22), Tom Reed (R-23), John Katko (R-24), Joe Morelle (D-25) and Brian Higgins (D-26) are scheduled to talk and area questions from viewers in 49 counties.

“The unprecedented distinctive format of this Town Hall will convey collectively viewers throughout upstate New York, offering them with the most recent details about the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak and giving them an opportunity to ask questions,” stated Tim Busch, president of Nexstar Broadcasting. “We’re grateful to every of those representatives for his or her participation and for permitting Nexstar Broadcasting’s huge New York market operations to ship this particular occasion to viewers throughout a big footprint of the state.”

Lake will begin “COVID-19: Congressional Town Hall,” by giving a recap of the present developments of the coronavirus pandemic and can then ask questions of the representatives. Viewers can e mail inquiries to [email protected]rmation10.com or can use the #NYCoronavirus hashtag. Together with a tv broadcast, viewers can watch a livestream of the occasion via their native Nexstar tv station’s web site.