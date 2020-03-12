‘NeXt’ Crew Member With Coronavirus Exhibited Symptoms Days Before Leaving Set (EXCLUSIVE)

A crew member on the upcoming Fox drama “NeXt” who examined constructive for the novel coronavirus stayed on set for days regardless of exhibiting signs, and employees who got here into contact with the contaminated particular person have since moved on to different reveals.

In response to three members of the crew who spoke with Selection, the affected crew member was displaying signs as early as Saturday, Feb. 29. On that day, the crew member got here into contact with a number of division heads on the present and was current onset throughout filming. That particular person returned to work on Monday, March 2 and was current onset and within the manufacturing workplaces by means of the tip of filming on Wednesday, March 4. They have been then hospitalized later that week and examined constructive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.

After filming wrapped, many on the present who weren’t primarily based in Chicago left town, whereas others who’re primarily based in Chicago started work on different initiatives there earlier than they turned conscious of the crew member’s prognosis. Crew members on “NeXt” hailed from Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta and elsewhere. “NeXt” shoots on the Cinespace Chicago Movie Studios, residence to a number of TV and movie productions.

Sources say they first turned conscious of their potential publicity on Monday, March 9, when numerous solid and crew members started reaching out to one another to share the information. A number of persons are stated to have contacted each Fox and 20th Century Fox Tv, however the one response they obtained at the moment was that the studio was “engaged on a memo” to handle the problem. One one who spoke with Selection stated they obtained calls from crew members engaged on one other present within the Chicago space inquiring about rumors of an an infection earlier than they heard from the studio or community.

That memo, a duplicate of which was obtained by Selection, was issued on Tuesday, March 10. Despatched from the workplace of Disney Tv Studios president Craig Hunegs, the memo states partly:

“We’ve got been notified by the Chicago Division of Public Well being (CDPH) {that a} crew member on the ‘NeXt’ manufacturing capturing in Chicago has examined constructive for COVID-19 and is receiving therapy. The crew member is at present quarantined at a short lived residence in Chicago. The CDPH is working carefully with us to establish and phone all people who got here in direct contact with the crew member.”

The memo goes on to explain the signs of COVID-19 and reiterates measures like frequent hand washing and staying residence if signs current themselves, with hyperlinks to the CDC and WHO web sites and an e-mail tackle for a Disney HR rep. The memo might be learn in its entirety under.

Representatives for 20th Century Fox Tv and Fox Leisure declined to remark for this story.

Those that spoke with Selection stated they have been very dissatisfied with the memo, as it’s to this point the one contact they’ve gotten from the studio or community. All different data they’ve obtained has been what they’ve been capable of glean from different individuals who have been on the set. One particular person stated they didn’t even obtain the memo, however moderately discovered the information after studying it on-line.

A number of people who labored on the present have now begun a self-imposed two-week quarantine, whereas others who went on to work on different reveals have been despatched residence. That features crew members engaged on the 20th TV pilots “Atypical Joe,” an NBC mission, and “The Large Leap,” a Fox mission. Each of these pilots are set to movie in Chicago. “The Large Leap” has not but begun filming, whereas “Atypical Joe” is filming and stays in manufacturing on the time of this publishing.

“It’s principally confusion and silence at this level,” stated one crew member, who voiced concern about the opportunity of being an asymptomatic service of COVID-19, and has since gone on to work on a special manufacturing in a special metropolis. “I don’t suppose it was dealt with proactively. Nevertheless it’s laborious to pin an excessive amount of of that on Disney when our whole nation wasn’t all that proactive about it.”

“NeXt” doesn’t at present have a premiere date on Fox however is slated to debut at midseason. It’s a science-fiction crime drama created by Manny Coto. John Slattery stars as a superb however paranoid former tech CEO who joins a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her crew to cease the world’s first synthetic intelligence disaster.

NeXt Solid and Crew,

We’ve got been notified by the Chicago Division of Public Well being (CDPH) {that a} crew member on the NeXt manufacturing capturing in Chicago has examined constructive for COVID-19 and is receiving therapy. The crew member is at present quarantined at a short lived residence in Chicago. The CDPH is working carefully with us to establish and phone all people who got here in direct contact with the crew member.

Thanks.

Craig Hunegs

President, Disney Tv Studios

(Elaine Low contributed to this report)