Next Edition trailer for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (XSeries, PS5)

The image of the President has never been clearer in Tropico 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, with 4K resolution, although it is not the only novelty that the video game includes in its generational leap. Thus, it offers completely new means of transportation and infrastructure, a reformed research system that focuses on the political aspects of being the greatest dictator in the world, a multiplayer for up to 4 players, various DLC, new game mechanics, more buildings, etc.