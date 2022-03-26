Next-Gen GTA 5 Drives UK Fans Crazy: It’s Already The Second Biggest Digital Debut Of The Year

In the Top Digital of the last few days, the Rockstar re-release has outsold Elden Ring.

At the beginning of February, we knew the sales achieved by GTA 5 throughout all these years: more than 160 million copies, almost half than the entire Grand Theft Auto saga. However, at Rockstar they are not satisfied with this figure and it seems that they want to continue promoting their game released in 2013, since their arrival at the next-gen has skyrocketed the pace of sales in the UK.

And it is that, as Gamesindustry shares with its weekly Top, the digital sales of GTA 5 have placed it as the second biggest debut of the year, just behind the successful Elden Ring. In this sense, From Software’s adventure is dethroned by Rockstar’s new generation graphics, while its GTA Online (which makes the list thanks to recorded Xbox Series sales) also earns a respectable position on the list.

Gran Turismo 7, which rose as the best-selling game in physical format in recent days, adopts here a sixth position just below WWE 2K22, whose versions continue to captivate the English public. On the other hand, the Top also has news from last week such as Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin or Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, which has recently been released on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

UK best sellers of the week Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

Grand Theft Auto Online

WWE 2K22 (2K Games)

Grand Touring 7 (Sony)

F1 2021 (EA / Codemasters)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (Square Enix)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax (Sega)

